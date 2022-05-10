Crime of the Week

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft of multiple street signs that occurred south of Columbus during the first week in May 2022. The stolen street signs include multiple “no parking” and speed limit signs. Total loss of the street signs is about $500.
The incident remains under investigation by the Platte County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information about this or any other crime is asked to contact the Platte County Sheriff’s Office at 402-564-3229 or Platte County Area Crime Stoppers at 402-563-4000.