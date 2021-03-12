Crime Stoppers stays strong in Platte County

In a year where charitable giving has been down for many organizations, large and small, Duane Schmitt said the Platte County Area Crime Stoppers have seen healthy donations continue.
"It's a program that's basically designed to solve crimes and involve the community in doing so through tips," Schmitt said.
Schmitt is the president of the Platte County Area Crime Stoppers' 10-person board. Columbus Police Capt. Doug Molczyk and Platte County Sheriff Ed Wemhoff serve as advisers to the board.
Schmitt said people can call the Crime Stoppers tip line anonymously and may be monetarily rewarded for providing information that leads to an arrest and the filing of charges.
Depending on the severity of the crime, the reward can range from $50 to $1,000, Schmitt said.
Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on donations to operate. As such, its advertising budget is limited, which can be an obstacle to reminding citizens that the service exists. But, Platte County Sheriff Wemhoff said, the tip line does do some good.
"A program such as Crime Stoppers can be an excellent resource for law enforcement," Wemhoff said. "...You only have so many eyes and can only be in so many places. The public can know, see and be aware of more things."
People who couldn't call the police department or sheriff's office otherwise can share important information thanks to the anonymity afforded to them through Crime Stoppers.
Schmitt said confidentiality is the most important component of Crime Stoppers.
"There must be complete anonymity, absolutely, for it to be successful," Schmitt said. "No matter what the goals are, anonymity is the most important."
Without the promise of anonymity, Schmitt said, Crime Stoppers could not work because people would not feel comfortable calling in.
When someone calls the local Crime Stoppers' tip line — 402-563-4000 — they are connected to the Joint Communications Center, which then directs the tip to the proper authority.
"A number is assigned to the caller and the tip. No names are ever mentioned. As soon as that call is received, it's documented and given to the police department or the sheriff's department," Schmitt said.
If an arrest is made as a result of the tip, the Crime Stoppers board grants the reward money to the tipster.
"The cash or the check in the amount of the reward is placed in an envelope with the assigned number of the tip, and that's done at First National Bank in Columbus. The tipster may pick the envelope up at the drive-up window and what they have to give is that (identification) number," Schmitt said.
At the time of the original call, Schmitt said, the tipster is asked to call back in about a month to find out if an arrest has been made and the reward has been granted.
Wemhoff said the most helpful tips include as much information as possible.
"I would say the majority of tips pan out to not be useful or beneficial or provide information we already knew. However, there are certainly times we've received information that is accurate and proves to be beneficial," Wemhoff said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.