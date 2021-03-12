Crime Stoppers stays strong in Platte County

People who couldn't call the police department or sheriff's office otherwise can share important information thanks to the anonymity afforded to them through Crime Stoppers.

Schmitt said confidentiality is the most important component of Crime Stoppers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"There must be complete anonymity, absolutely, for it to be successful," Schmitt said. "No matter what the goals are, anonymity is the most important."

Without the promise of anonymity, Schmitt said, Crime Stoppers could not work because people would not feel comfortable calling in.

When someone calls the local Crime Stoppers' tip line — 402-563-4000 — they are connected to the Joint Communications Center, which then directs the tip to the proper authority.

"A number is assigned to the caller and the tip. No names are ever mentioned. As soon as that call is received, it's documented and given to the police department or the sheriff's department," Schmitt said.

If an arrest is made as a result of the tip, the Crime Stoppers board grants the reward money to the tipster.