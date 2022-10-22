Crown Prinz: Clarkson's Jace Prinz takes reserve champion title at State Fair

Animal showmanship is a family affair for Clarkson's Jace Prinz.

Recently, Prinz, 12, along with the support of his family, took the reserve champion title at the Nebraska State Fair for his Simmental Heifer, Josie. He also took home the title for Champion Intermediate Beef Showman at the Colfax County Fair.

For the Prinz family, 4-H is ingrained in their history, going back to Kenny Prinz, Jace's dad, doing showmanship every year he could before aging out at 19.

"My dad used to do it, he raised show calves until he couldn’t do it, so I started doing it. I started when I was 8," Jace said. "Just spending time in the barn with the livestock and my family helping and showing is just really fun. That's all I can say."

Jace's own history showcases his commitment to the craft having competed at other shows, at other levels, and in other categories. Last year, Jace placed 13th at the state level for public speaking and his cow won fifth overall at the national level for its class.

"You have to work with them a lot, get them used to you and used to being in the barn a lot. You have to put a lot of work into them so they'll work better for you," Jace said.

In addition to public speaking, Jace occasionally competes in other categories outside of livestock. He is learning how to be a judge himself some day.

"I do public speaking and I sometimes do a couple projects like photography and woodwork. I also do livestock judging contests."

That dedication isn't just during fair season either, Jace and Kenny said. Jace added he'll be in the barn as early as 5:30 a.m. and out late into the night. Kenny agreed adding, that it's a long process with cattle.

"The cattle we have, we start on the calves in September or so and work with them until the next August or September, basically year round," Kenny said. "Pigs, we start late March, early April and go until the county fair."

Kenny said the family is obviously proud and happy to see Jace's hard work pay off, after the many days of working with the heifer to get her show-ready.

"I’ve been involved my whole life pretty much and I've met a lot of people and learned a lot of things from people all over the country and it’s fun and neat to see him doing that and learning those same type of things," Kenny said.

Those kind of experiences and interactions, Kenny said, wouldn't be possible without the livestock shows Jace participates in. For the past two years, Jace has gone to about 20-30 shows.

"The show ring and competing is a part of it but the other part is he gets to meet people from everywhere and make friends that in normal circumstances he would never meet or run across," Kenny said.

Jace also shows pigs, which is a different level of competition altogether, he said, with a different approach to training, gaining trust and getting them in shape.

"Cows, you have to work with a lot more, getting them in the barn every single day, making sure they get washed or rinsed at least once or twice a day," Jace said. "Pigs, you have to take them out, rinse them and work with them a while to get them used to the stick you're using to work them."

No matter the category, raising and showing animals requires a lot of work. Jace and many other competitors put in long days with their animals getting them ready for fairs or shows.

"It's long hours, it’s a lot of work, we do it as a family a lot of times. All of us are in the barn working together as a family and we have fun with it. It all cultivates in the show," Kenny said.

At the state fair, champions of the various divisions and classes participate in an animal parade of sorts - a champion drive - where the champion animals are shown off one last time, which Jace got to be a part of this year.

"It's fun to see him get out there and experience things, especially at the state fair, he won the division and got to go out to the grand champion drive," Kenny said. "Getting to see him experience that was really fun."

Jace doesn't really have any special techniques when it comes to showing animals, other than good old hard work and dedication. Kenny said showmen learn over time what animals to bring to the competition and how to take care of them.

"It's no different than playing football. The more you practice, the harder you work, the more chances you get to compete in games. It's similar with livestock," Kenny said. "You start with a good animal and it comes with experience, but you have to work hard and do little things some others don't."

Jace said in terms of the competition between county and state fairs, he has noticed a difference in the level of effort put into the animals between the two.

"At the county fair, it's just not as high of a level of competition as the state fair. There's people who work really hard and get up really early before school and come back right after," Jace said. "There's definitely a big difference between the competition of the state and county levels."

Jace said the competition was close for the champion title, but that he knows what he'll need to do for next time.

"I feel really good the one who beat me was really good and they work a lot with that one so I just need to work a little bit harder, I was really close so I just need to work a little bit harder to get there."