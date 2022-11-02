Cruise for a Cause: Ride to benefit Genoa's John Weber

To say it was a surprise when John Weber of Genoa was diagnosed with esophageal cancer is an understatement.

Now, five months after his diagnosis in late May, Weber's community is coming together to help the father of two with the costs associated with cancer.

Weber said things began in late April this year, when he noticed a lump on his neck. He went to the doctor the day after discovery due to the size of the lump.

"The doctor sent me in for scans and I was coming back to work after they scanned me and before I even got back to my office, they called me and told me to come back so I knew it was probably bad news," Weber said.

After extensive testing, John was informed in the middle of May that it was esophageal cancer. The day after Memorial Day was his first day of chemotherapy.

"I go in every other Monday, usually there at the hospital from 8-2, have to wear a pump connected to my port, cycling through drugs, I have to wear it for two days," Weber said.

Once the chemotherapy is complete for a cycle, he said the next week and a half he feels sick, then by the time he starts regaining his strength, it's time for another treatment.

"You slowly get better and when you start getting to feeling 75% of normal, you have to go back in and do it again," Weber said.

Weber said that while the treatment is exhausting, his kids keep him active, up and around.

"Obviously it makes me tired all the time, but I've got an 8-year-old and a 12-year-old so they're busy, busy, busy and they keep me up and going," Weber said. "Generally, if I sit down and relax, I'm pretty much done, they keep me up and going with sports and stuff."

Coaching, Weber said, is an example of the kind of activities that keep him moving.

"I've been coaching everything since my oldest was old enough to do football, baseball, basketball, you name it," Weber said. "I coached at Columbus High School, coached at Shelby, coaching’s always been in my blood."

Natasha Raemakers, a former classmate and family friend of Weber, and Katie Swantek, regional director of talent acquisition at Azria Health, organized the fundraiser just under a month ago, Swantek said. Weber said the support is nice, especially seeing just how many people are coming to support the event.

"The donations and everything are awesome but I'm excited just to see, looking at the list of people coming, people that I haven't seen in a while," Weber said. "Seeing everyone there in support means as much as everything else that goes along with it."

Swantek, following her aunt's breast cancer diagnosis, wanted to organize a medical fundraiser involving Jeeps somehow. Thus, Cruise for a Cause was born.

"She was big into Jeep-ing and we wanted to design a fundraiser focused around that. It was such a success the first year that we decided to give it another try the year after and the year after to support others in need," Swantek said.

Weber said the funds will go toward some of the costs of treatment as well as travel, as he has to see doctors in Texas periodically.

"I see doctors in Houston for this, so we have to go to Houston probably every other month or so for anywhere from three to five days so that gets kind of costly," Weber said.

The fundraiser, Swantek clarified, is not just for those with cancer. Last year's cruise, Swantek said, was for a man who unfortunately passed away from COVID-19, so the proceeds were donated to the University of Nebraska Medical Center for COVID-19 relief.

"It's a fundraiser that is designed to benefit and support anyone going through a difficult situation. Last year we did this event in memory of Bob Johnson, a local farmer who lost his battle with COVID-19 in late 2020," Swantek said.

The fundraiser will start at the St. Rose of Lima Community Center in Genoa at 1:30 p.m. The cruise will make four stops in Fullerton, Genoa and Monroe with QR codes to scan at each for a prize drawing. Ideally, Swantek said, the ride will end back at the community center by 6:30 p.m. for a live auction and to announce winners of the various raffles and silent auction.

On the auction block are tickets to Husker basketball games, seed corn, guns, a Green Mountain Grill and themed baskets with other items inside.

Swantek said while she and Raemakers had a relatively short amount of time to put the event together, she's happy her employer allows her the opportunity to organize events like this for the community and is happy to see the support even with the short time frame.

"John is bravely battling this cancer, and Azria Health along with our community and surrounding communities want to show support to him and his family and let him know that we are battling with him," Swantek said.

For information or to register, visit azriahealth.com/cruise-for-a-cause-2022