Cruise moves: Cruise & Associates celebrate move to new facilities

Starting almost 30 years ago with a 100 square foot office, a do-it-yourself desk and lawn furniture, Cruise and Associates in Columbus has come a long way.

Now working with over 2,000 clients and 30 employees across seven locations in Nebraska, the tax and accounting company has had many achievements in the almost-31 years since they opened their doors.

At the July 28 ribbon-cutting for the company's brand-new office at 4213 38th St., Owner and President Robert Cruise made a short speech about the history of the company and how it went from that small office to the new office complex.

"We started the process by looking for land and purchased this about three years ago. We spent about a year on hiatus due to COVID-19, and as we were getting ready to build, the contractors said to buy supplies [early] because prices were going up," Cruise said.

Despite this hurdle, the build process commenced and the facility was officially completed in July. The biggest difference, aside from general expansion, is the restrooms, according to Cruise and Client Development Specialist Kelly Burge.

"It is absolutely wonderful. There's a lot more space, it doesn't feel like we're on top of each other and clients feel more welcome when they come in. The bathrooms are the biggest thing, though," Burge said.

The previous facility had a shared restroom for the 13 employees in the Columbus office, whereas the new facility has two separate restrooms with several stalls in each. The conference room has also been expanded, Burge said, which is a significant improvement.

"The conference room we have now is very large, before it was kind of tiny, just six chairs and a table, now it's really large and can even be divided into two small conference rooms," Burge said.

From the company's first location downtown to various locations along 13th Street, much has changed, according to Cruise.

"It all started here in Columbus," Cruise said. "I had a homemade desk and two lawn chairs for my clients to sit on. My parents co-signed for my first computer."

Cruise added that from the one computer, the company now has a wide assortment of data and technology options.

"All our offices can be on the same server," Cruise said. "Everything is connected, we're all connected to each other, we screen share constantly between offices, and that allows us to work out of other offices in as efficient a manner as possible."

Burge said, collectively, this is just one moving part of a company that has grown in every way.

"Just seeing the growth we've had with other offices as well as clientele, we've really grown as a company with the technology and offices and that stuff."