Cruisin' for Casey: Shenanigans, locals band together for poker run fundraiser

Shenanigans Bar and Grill holds music events or entertainment events of some sort every week, but this particular poker run has a story behind it.

Ryan Nelson, spokesperson for Shenanigans, said the Cruisin' for Casey Poker Run on Saturday is a fun way for local motorists (not just motorcyclists) to raise money to help Casey Adkisson pay off some of her extensive medical bills.

"It’s a way of raising money that incorporates a lot of people into that: Motorcycles, cars… it’s a fun event for everybody to get into," Nelson said.

A little over a year-and-a-half ago, Casey started experiencing bad headaches she thought were migraines, according to her father Scott Adkisson.

"She was going to the doctor, they were treating it as a migraine headache, taking Tylenol and whatever," Scott said.

Scott's former sister-in-law was talking to Casey one day and realized Casey's symptoms were very similar to those she had experienced when she had a brain tumor. Casey went to a second doctor for another opinion.

"They started researching and doing some more testing and found out she had a tumor," Scott said.

On July 28, 2021, Casey was diagnosed with meningioma, a growth that develops on nerves and compresses them, causing damage to the nerves over time. At the time of discovery and partial removal, it was the size of a golf ball, Adkisson said.

"That specific tumor is a slow-growing tumor. At that size, who knows how long she's had it," Scott added.

Casey went to a specialist in Lincoln for surgery and a long series of scans, Casey finally had surgery to remove most of the growth, Scott said.

"There was a stem or leg or vein, whatever you want to call it, that went down onto her nerve that controls your jaw, your teeth, numbness and movement of your jaw," Scott said. "It was cutting that nerve off, basically, killing it, strangling it."

Casey underwent 30 days of radiation treatment in Lincoln, but the growth persists, future status unknown. Because of its continuation, Casey suffers from trigeminal neuralgia, which causes pain and numbness in that side of her face.

"She's a trooper, she's tough, she's dealing with it and it's been a long road," Scott said.

Casey's ongoing condition will accrue medical costs over time in addition to those from her initial tests and procedures.

Nelson said registration for the poker run starts at 10:30 a.m. at 3808 23rd St. Riders will start leaving at noon. Registration is $20 a hand, which goes directly to Casey's medical costs.

There will also be a raffle of some smaller items and an auction of bigger items, all of which were donated by locals.

"At the end, if that hand wins, from the entry fee we’ll pay out a best hand and worst hand and that’ll go to Casey and then the raffle will go to Casey, 100% of that and 100% of the auction," Nelson said.

Nelson, Kristy Graham and Shenanigans approached Scott a short while ago with the idea, Scott said, and within minutes of his agreeing to it, they were planning how to make it happen.

Scott said seeing the response in the community has been great, and he hopes everything goes smoothly for the whole trip.

"It's cool how everything comes together when you do something like this," Scott said. "To see the great stuff that people do to help you, it's crazy how things work in life."