"Culture of life": Jim Pillen, Mike Flood and Mike Moser take part in pro-life event

"A culture of life," Congressman Mike Flood said, is what he hopes inspires Nebraskans to vote pro-life.

Flood, who is seeking to retain his Congressional seat, governor hopeful Jim Pillen and State Sen. Mike Moser, who is looking to be reelected, took part in an open-forum event Oct. 24 at Henry's on 11th in Columbus. The evening's gathering was held to discuss their pro-life views and policies and hear voter feedback. The event, hosted by Nebraska Right to Life, was an open forum for the three candidates on the 2022 general election ballot to answer questions and get to know voter concerns.

"A culture of life celebrates not only the birth of a child, but the prenatal care of a child, the care of somebody who's going to be born into a family that doesn't have everything they need," Flood said.

The "culture of life" philosophy, Flood continued, extends not only to babies and children, but all stages of one's life. Flood urged those in attendance to take into consideration the older people in their lives who are struggling as well.

"They live in our veterans' homes, our nursing homes. There are literally thousands of people that live in loneliness," Flood said. "If we want to live a culture of life, it's on us to reach out to them and bring them into our world and be there for them."

Flood added that his introduction of the LB1103 20-week abortion ban in 2011 was further evidence of his dedication to protecting unborn life. However, in order for the pro-life movement to make progress, the "culture of life" has to come first.

"When I talk to people about being pro-life, I talk about the culture of life and I think it's the way we need to change people's hearts and get them going the same direction," Flood said.

Pillen started the evening with a brief introduction of himself, some solutions he has come up with in regards to issues the state is facing and a brief update on the campaign as the election draws ever closer. One significant challenge, he said, is the physical toll of being on the campaign trail and the stress that it causes. Nevertheless, he said, he is committed.

"There were moments in this process, I was so out of my comfort zone, I'd get to bed and I just couldn't -- in the morning, I'd go 'I don't know if we can get through another day,'" Pillen said.

He recalled that he received a call from somebody in Platte Center asking if he was "all in," to which, Pillen said, he replied it was difficult but he was all in. His dedication is largely due to the support he has seen from the community and Nebraska as a whole.

"We have people across the state, this community has been incredible, people have done so many things, it's just overwhelming," Pillen said. "We have different options to look at but obviously the pro-life cause is a big deal."

Pillen added that with the right number of supporters in the unicameral, the pro-life cause could see more progress, but it would require a little over one third of the legislative body's support.

"If we get 35 or even 33 we can make things happen, it'd be a big deal, so put that on your prayer list," Pillen said.

As for the keystone topic, Pillen stood firmly behind his zero-week stance and on the ways he thinks that can one day be achieved, starting with that "culture of life" Flood spoke of.

"I believe life begins at conception and goes until natural death, no ifs, ands or buts about it," Pillen said.

As a related example of the medical advancements which allow earlier and earlier births, he spoke of his own twins, who were born seven years ago at 26 weeks of development.

"They were just two little pounds of pink flesh and they're just doing great," Pillen said.

Several weeks ago, he said, he visited a newborn infant care unit and the nurses were excited because a baby had been born at 21-and-a-half weeks, just a touch past the limit for abortion.

"This is not about in-vitro fertilization, this is not about embryos, this is not about medical-ethical discussion, this is not about prophylactics, this is not about patient doctor relationships, this is simply about love and life and helping young mothers lift up and choose life," Pillen said.

Pillen added that that lifting up doesn't end when the children are born. Rather those children should be protected, educated and trained well so they stay in Nebraska and carry those values on to the next generations.

"We will never ever give up on a kid, never ever. Thank God for the teachers who don't, teachers that do give up on kids ought to be looking at another career," Pillen said. "We have to do a better job of helping them understand the grass is greenest and tallest here."

Moser spoke briefly at the end about his beliefs, adding that state senators have a limited number of bills they may introduce, so they must be careful when introducing legislation to ensure it's passed and not rejected outright. Moser mentioned that he was told by another legislator that even incremental changes to laws are important. These could be a change in the number of weeks abortions would be banned at verses proposing a full on ban. Bills like this would further the cause that much more.

"We'll see who gets elected in the next election and we'll see how things develop but I can tell you the total -- this has killed 200,000 Nebraska citizens since Roe v. Wade, 200,000 abortions in Nebraska," Moser said.

After the event, Moser said the event's attendance indicated the support for the pro-life cause in the Columbus area.

"I thought it was a great get-together, a great crowd. Obviously the right-to-life movement is alive and well in Columbus," Moser said.

Flood said something similar, adding that the familiar crowd was enjoyable for him.

"It was a good crowd, Columbus has always been about protecting innocent life and I know a lot of the people here, so a lot of friendly faces," Flood said.

Pillen also said attendance was good and circled back to his statement regarding young mothers and the decisions they make.

"We've just got a whole bunch of people here, extraordinary Nebraskans who are pro-life who want to make sure every young lady chooses love and life," Pillen said.