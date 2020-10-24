Current COVID plans for area schools to remain in place

As COVID-19 cases continue to go up in the area, Columbus school districts have no changes to announce with regard to COVID-19 safety measures.
The three school districts in Columbus — Columbus Public Schools (CPS), Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic School — began the current school year with in-person learning and, as the end of the first quarter comes and goes, will continue on that course.
Meanwhile, Platte County is included in the counties covered by the East-Central District Health Department (ECDHD), all of which have entered orange, or elevated, on the ECDHD COVID-19 risk dial.
A Tuesday press release from CPS announced that the district will remain at its yellow tier plan through Nov. 20.
"Be reminded that if the district does go to 'ORANGE,' students would be in school every other day. If we have to move to 'RED,' most students may not be in attendance within our facilities," the CPS release stated.
Under yellow, the district will continue to require daily home health screenings, including a temperature check. All students and staff must wear masks and the release said social distancing remains a priority. CPS is also not allowing visitors to buildings except by appointment for students and is limiting attendance at school activities.
In the release, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz thanked staff members for their hard work during the ongoing pandemic.
"The changes and protocols that have been followed by our staff have been challenging, but they have met those challenges amazingly," he said.
Support Local Journalism
In an Oct. 14 letter sent to Lakeview parents, Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said the district will continue using the same COVID-19 protocols that were in place during the district's first quarter.
"These protocols have worked to date and we will continue them during the second quarter," Plas said, in the letter.
Those protocols include social distancing, handwashing and required mask-wearing. In the release, Plas also said the district places a priority on face-to-face learning.
"In order to make that happen, we must implement risk mitigation protocols to both ensure our students are safe, and limit the potential for quarantines of students and staff," Plas said.
The ECDHD risk dial is one of several factors CPS and Lakeview are using to make decisions about COVID-19 safety measures.
For Lakeview, other factors include cases within the district and county and information from the state about COVID-19.
Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka also said his district has no intentions of changing its approach to the pandemic.
“I am pleased that we have had minimal disruption to the education of our students and very happy our student athletes were able to participate fully in our fall sports," Ohnoutka said, in an email to the Telegram on Wednesday. "We will of course continue to monitor the conditions in our area and work in conjunction with the ECDHD to make sure we keep our staff and students healthy and safe."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.