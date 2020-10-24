Current COVID plans for area schools to remain in place

"The changes and protocols that have been followed by our staff have been challenging, but they have met those challenges amazingly," he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an Oct. 14 letter sent to Lakeview parents, Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said the district will continue using the same COVID-19 protocols that were in place during the district's first quarter.

"These protocols have worked to date and we will continue them during the second quarter," Plas said, in the letter.

Those protocols include social distancing, handwashing and required mask-wearing. In the release, Plas also said the district places a priority on face-to-face learning.

"In order to make that happen, we must implement risk mitigation protocols to both ensure our students are safe, and limit the potential for quarantines of students and staff," Plas said.

The ECDHD risk dial is one of several factors CPS and Lakeview are using to make decisions about COVID-19 safety measures.

For Lakeview, other factors include cases within the district and county and information from the state about COVID-19.

Scotus President Jeff Ohnoutka also said his district has no intentions of changing its approach to the pandemic.