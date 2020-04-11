Curry takes over as Chamber board president

In the midst of another tumultuous time for the state and nation, the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has placed the gavel in the hands of their new chairman.
Ken Curry, the vice president of customer and corporate relations for Nebraska Public Power District, has taken over as the new head of the board. He replaces Chad Dyhrkopp, store director of Columbus’ Hy-Vee, who served in 2019 as the chairman. Curry said he knows that the current situation is rough for many small businesses, but he’s hopeful that better days are ahead for the people and companies of Columbus.
“The engine is small business in our area,” Curry said. “That’s families (and) that’s where, for a lot of people, provide their employment. A lot of us work in large corporations, but small business in our area is critical.”
The situation right now for many businesses is precarious. Curry isn’t blind to the fact that it will take time for the overall economy to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is hopeful that the work that the Chamber does for businesses in Columbus can help them make it through the worst of what’s to come.
“From a Chamber perspective, our key is continuing to support our local businesses,” Curry said. “The messaging and communications of supporting (businesses), continuing to buy local (and) finding ways to support local business is because right now, we’re in a fog. But, we’re going to get out of this fog and there will be very bright days to come for Columbus because we’re strong.”
Curry credits the strong leadership of Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer, a former colleague of his, with the success that the organization has had in helping keep Columbus businesses strong. Even now, with uncertainty looming over everything, he’s glad that someone like her is running the Chamber and looking to keep it strong for years to come.
“We’ve had strong leadership,” Curry said. “K.C. Belitz (the former president) has been tremendous for the long-haul and Jeanne has picked right up and taken over.”
His focus as chairman will be on trying to continue to leverage Columbus’ business strengths. Curry has felt challenged by the lack of face-to-face meeting time, but when the board gets together, he knows that members will continue the many missions that the Chamber has in terms of strengthening Columbus’ economy.
“We typically have a planning session with community members to determine what the community members see as initiatives and goals for the community,” Curry said. “Unfortunately, we’re not able to have that yet, so the things I see we do and we do well, we’re going to continue to do those.
“That is helping with community infrastructure, our community programs, our workforce, supporting our smaller businesses and helping communicate the value they bring to our community.”
Schieffer is ready to see Curry flex his creative muscle as head of the Chamber board. His knowledge and understanding of businesses big and small is one major factor in why he is considered a good choice to lead the board. The other is his approach with people and his focus on making Columbus a better place to live.
“He’s been very philanthropically minded,” Schieffer said. “Whether it’s Habitat for Humanity or the Boy Scouts, he’s just been a genuinely good person (and) very focused on what is good for the community and good for people.”
Curry, like many, is looking forward to getting the community back together again for events like Red, White, Kaboom! in July and Columbus Days in August. Those events may take on a different form if social distancing prevents large crowds from gathering into the summer, but he’s hopeful that the strength of Columbus will get them through the year without too much harm.
“The strength of our economic engine is very sound,” Curry said. “The key is keeping that positive look and we will get through that fog. It will come through and there will be positive things at the end.”
Zach Roth is a reporter at The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at zachary.roth@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.