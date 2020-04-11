Curry takes over as Chamber board president

Curry credits the strong leadership of Chamber President Jeanne Schieffer, a former colleague of his, with the success that the organization has had in helping keep Columbus businesses strong. Even now, with uncertainty looming over everything, he’s glad that someone like her is running the Chamber and looking to keep it strong for years to come.

“We’ve had strong leadership,” Curry said. “K.C. Belitz (the former president) has been tremendous for the long-haul and Jeanne has picked right up and taken over.”

His focus as chairman will be on trying to continue to leverage Columbus’ business strengths. Curry has felt challenged by the lack of face-to-face meeting time, but when the board gets together, he knows that members will continue the many missions that the Chamber has in terms of strengthening Columbus’ economy.

“We typically have a planning session with community members to determine what the community members see as initiatives and goals for the community,” Curry said. “Unfortunately, we’re not able to have that yet, so the things I see we do and we do well, we’re going to continue to do those.

“That is helping with community infrastructure, our community programs, our workforce, supporting our smaller businesses and helping communicate the value they bring to our community.”