CVB app aims to be information hub

More than eight months after the release of the Something Good app, the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau is continuing to spread word on the new resource.

The app, which came out April 1, lists events in Platte County, as well as places to eat, sleep and shop for visitors. The name of the app comes from the “Something Good” motto created by the Columbus Chamber of Commerce in 2017.

CVB Director Katy McNeil said the app has already had quite a few downloads.

“We had well over 700, the last I checked. Our goal in the first year was to hit 1,000 so we're on track to hit that,” McNeil said.

People – including business owners and community organizations – can submit their happenings that are taking place in the area for free. McNeil noted that businesses can especially benefit from utilizing the resource.

“The nice thing for businesses is if they have a coupon or there's something that they want to post in the app, they can send that to me or to (Columbus Parks and Recreation Coordinator Betsy Eckhardt), and we can get that in there under the promotions too,” McNeil said.

The biggest focus the past several months has been telling the public of the app’s existence, including social media, yard signs, stickers and window clings.

“There's been a lot of marketing that was put into it this year so far,” she said. “We're just trying to get the word out.”

Most recently, McNeil added, the CVB is advertising in the program of the Columbus Holiday Basketball Tournament, which is being held Tuesday and Wednesday. She said the hope is for out of town visitors to take advantage of the app and get drawn back to Columbus.

“I'm assuming there's a large portion of locals that have downloaded it,” McNeil said. “The next big challenge will be figuring out how to get it to … our high schoolers to get them to use it.”

The ultimate goal is for the Something Good app is to serve as a central information hub for the Platte County community.

“There's so much going on in our community, in the community surrounding Columbus,” McNeil said. “If we keep getting the word out and make it a household word, then the goal is to make it a calendar, like a hub for the community, a go to place for events.”

She added that the CVB is launching a new website on Jan. 1, which will help streamline this process. Another new feature will eventually include Shrpa, which is a platform that helps people share and discover highlights in their community.

“We're working on integrating all of the content from the app into the CVB website. So when I update the app, it'll update the website… that'll be a really nice feature once it's functioning,” McNeil said.

