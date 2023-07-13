New Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Theresa Grape said she hopes to spread knowledge about events available in the community.

Grape is originally from Albion, having moved to Columbus in 2000. She is married with four sons and two stepdaughters.

Although she has a degree in management, her background is in marketing.

Grape worked at The Columbus Telegram for over 10 years, at Cornhusker Public Power District, Behlen Mfg. Co. for almost nine years and then Columbus Community Hospital.

The tourism and event planning aspect is what she said appealed to her about the CVB director position.

“At Behlen, I was the event coordinator for some of the larger events,” Grape said. “This (role) intrigued me to be able to focus on Platte County and getting visitors here.”

Grape’s first day on the job was June 22. She currently has an intern who is lending a hand until July 26.

“I’m excited to have Theresa as the new CVB director!” said District 1 Supervisor John Harms, who is the CVB liaison. “She has the skill set, passion and drive to promote Platte County and all we have to offer!”

Grape noted it’s been going well so far.

“I have big shoes to fill with Katy’s (McNeil) departure,” Grape said. “But I’m learning a lot, something new every day. It's been fun.”

At the CVB, she said, the mission is “heads in beds.”

“We work with the hotels and community to try and get people to come here,” Grape said. “With the fieldhouse coming in to Columbus and being a part of the community, that's going to be a huge asset to getting sporting events and things like that here. (Also) to grow our lodging here, and to make sure that we can get people here in Platte County and in Columbus.”

The Columbus Fieldhouse, a project headed by the hospital, is expected to integrate fitness, wellness and rehabilitation services under one roof. Those amenities include an elevated walking/running track, a full-sized soccer field, a jump zone, a gaming room, batting cages, golf simulators and more.

Grape said she hopes to spread knowledge about the community and what it has to offer as far as events. Some ways the visitor’s bureau does this is through the promotion of events online and through its Something Good smartphone app.

“I think people don't realize all the things that do happen in Columbus and in the surrounding communities,” she added. “There are so many things that you can do, but it's just getting that information out to people.”