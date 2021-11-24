CVB gets OK on grants

On Tuesday morning, the Platte County Board of Supervisors signed off on three improvement grant proposals recommended for approval by the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Advisory Committee.

Collectively worth $133,000, the three grants approved on Tuesday are part of the CVB's Platte County Visitor Improvement Fund Grant Program. The goal of the program is to support local capital improvement projects that will attract people to the area.

The money for the grant program comes from a 2% occupancy tax on Platte County lodging businesses like hotels, Airbnbs and campgrounds.

The first grant approved at the meeting will help Camp Pawnee create an entertainment pavilion.

"You could have a reprieve from the sun in the summer or you could use it if you're a hunter. They would also have some fire pits outside of the (pavilion) as well," CVB Director Katy McNeil said at the board's Tuesday morning meeting. "The request is in the amount of $10,000."

After approving the Camp Pawnee request, the board approved a $60,000 grant to the Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Foundation, to be awarded over two years. The CPS Foundation plans to use the money to install lights and a digital scoreboard at a soccer field at the Wilderness Park Soccer Complex near Lost Creek Parkway in Columbus.

"If you've ever been out to the Harvest Cup, it's a great event and a ton of visitors come in for it. However, they are at the mercy of daylight in October and September," McNeil said.

She said lighting at the field will provide more flexibility for nighttime events.

At the meeting, CPS Director of Athletics and Activities Tim Kwapnioski said the soccer field improvements are part of a larger plan.

"There are three phases to this project -- one is a scoreboard, one is lighting and also being able to get a building out there that has restrooms, concessions and those types of things," Kwapnioski said.

The third grant approved at the meeting will go to Columbus in Action, a local nonprofit. Also paid out over two years, that $63,000 grant will support the creation of a downtown Columbus entertainment district.

"I've been calling it the downtown innovation hub because it's an innovative idea. It is a property that was purchased by Samson Inc. and the section that we're considering providing funding to (would be used by) Columbus in Action," McNeil said.

McNeil said the plan is for the property to include offices, pickleball courts, horseshoes, cornhole and possibly an art gallery, Lincoln Highway museum and a spot for a Central Community College business coach.

"I think this is a great opportunity to … give people a reason to come downtown," District 7 Supervisor Kim Kwapnioski said at the meeting before the board approved the grant proposal.

At the meeting, District 6 Supervisor Jerry Engdahl said all three projects are well within the scope of the grant program.

"We adopted this additional 2% (tax) seven or eight years ago for this exact reason," Engdahl said.

McNeil said she will be back in December to present three more grant project recommendations to the board.

"We did split it up into two days because six large grant requests in one meeting is a lot," McNeil said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

