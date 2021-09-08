CVB opens visitor improvement grant application

Area organizations wanting to attract more guests to Platte County will have a chance to do so through the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).

The CVB recently announced the opening of the application process for its Platte County Visitor Improvement Fund Grant Program. The improvement grant application – which started Sept. 1 - will conclude at noon at the end of the month.

The improvement grants provide funding toward capital improvement projects, consisting of enhancing any existing visitor attraction or recreational facility or creating new attractions within Platte County.

“The improvement fund began collecting dollars in 2014 and since then has been a valuable asset for investing in our community,” CVB Director Katy McNeil said. “It allows Platte County to further develop its attractions and bring more visitors to our community.”

Applications will be presented at the October CVB meeting where then the CVB Advisory Committee will make a recommendation to the Platte County Board of Supervisors. From there, the Platte County Board has the ultimate say in who and how much is awarded to a given organization. The decision will be made at a later County Board meeting, McNeil said.