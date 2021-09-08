CVB opens visitor improvement grant application

Area organizations wanting to attract more guests to Platte County will have a chance to do so through the Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB).
The CVB recently announced the opening of the application process for its Platte County Visitor Improvement Fund Grant Program. The improvement grant application – which started Sept. 1 - will conclude at noon at the end of the month.
The improvement grants provide funding toward capital improvement projects, consisting of enhancing any existing visitor attraction or recreational facility or creating new attractions within Platte County.
“The improvement fund began collecting dollars in 2014 and since then has been a valuable asset for investing in our community,” CVB Director Katy McNeil said. “It allows Platte County to further develop its attractions and bring more visitors to our community.”
Applications will be presented at the October CVB meeting where then the CVB Advisory Committee will make a recommendation to the Platte County Board of Supervisors. From there, the Platte County Board has the ultimate say in who and how much is awarded to a given organization. The decision will be made at a later County Board meeting, McNeil said.
According to the CVB, the applications need to meet certain criteria which are:
- The application must be a project that could draw overnight visitors to the County. This particular criteria would be given priority consideration.
- A long-term investment in the community that would provide a sizable rate of return to the area while comparing the amount of money requested with the total revenue from out of town.
- A given project would be unique to the area, becoming an attraction that people would associate with Platte County.
- The enterprise would encourage and solicit attendance from the general public.
- Finally, it would be an attraction that would generate positive visibility for Platte County.
Previously, the grants have helped past projects like a renovation at the Andrew Jackson Higgins National Memorial and the Columbus Area Antique Fire Truck Apparatus Museum, both in Columbus, and Veterans Park in Humphrey, McNeil said.
McNeil added a grant currently ongoing is one with the Lakeview Baseball/Softball Association as it is upgrading the lighting at the Pawnee Park Baseball Field. The additions are also from a matching grant which is worth up to $50,000 from the City of Columbus.
Meanwhile, the CVB stated the improvement grants could not be used for: General operating funds, additional or current personnel salaries, supplies and equipment, general maintenance of an existing facility, items not included in the approved grant application or matter that violates the Nebraska Visitors Development Act.
The grants are funded through a 2% lodging tax revenue fund collected by hotels, AirBnBs, campground and other lodging locations within the County.
Platte County Board Chairman and District 2 Supervisor Jerry Micek said he's excited for opportunities like this.
“(McNeil is) very efficient in what she does. She continually tries to bring things into Platte County that would work,” Micek said. “I'm completely satisfied with what she’s doing. I think the Visitors Bureau – under her leadership – has made great strides.”
McNeil said the improvement grants are a win-win as not only do they assist in attracting more guests to visit the area but they also help the local economy.
“One hundred percent of these funds go back into the community and serve the purpose of growing our presence in tourism, attracting visitors and enhancing the quality of life,” McNeil said.
Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.