CVB optimistic local tourism is on the rise again

With the COVID-19 pandemic making people stay inside their homes last year, that obviously meant it was a hit for the tourism industry.
And Columbus was no exception, according to Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Katy McNeil.
She said when she took on the position in early March 2020, no one knew what kind of year was in store for them. She said she was preparing the budget for the next fiscal year and estimated a tiered recovery from the 2019 historic flooding with normal visitor numbers by October 2020.
“We all know what happened next and the impact on the emotion, industry, visitors, etc., was huge,” McNeil said.
The CVB wanted to measure those impacts on tourism and hospitality with the Platte County Travel Impact Study. During the Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, McNeil shared the data with the Board.
According to the travel impact study, it found that travel industry spending in Platte County decreased by 31% from 2019 to 2020. U.S. travel spending declined to 36% while the state of Nebraska decreased to 39% - however, Platte County was somewhat less than those percentages.
Additionally, visitors who stayed in area hotels or motels spent 33% less than in 2019. And overnight trips declined from around 273,000 to 197,000.
Meanwhile, accommodations, arts, entertainment and recreation, food service, local transportation and gas, retail sales and food stores all saw a decrease in 2020.
The study also found the travel industry was hit harder than it was during The Great Recession.
Platte County Travel Impact Study based its findings based on direct travel spending, destination or visitor spending, spending by type of accommodation and commodity purchased, industry earnings and employment generated by travel spending and travel-generated tax receipts both state and local.
“There is no question that 2020 was a challenging year within the tourism and hospitality industries,” McNeil said.
She said the pandemic made her have to get creative with community scavenger hunts, "QuaranTHEME Days" and other promotions to highlight local businesses and lodging facilities.
This impact study was initiated by Dean Runyan, who collected the data, McNeil said. The Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau received a grant from Nebraska Tourism this past year, which helped cover around three-quarters of the cost of the study.
The Board of Supervisors didn't have any questions for McNeil following her presentation, but thanked her for sharing those findings.
Although last year wasn’t great, McNeil said she is optimistic for the future.
She said large events like the recent Cattlemen’s Ball and Duncan Ribfest had record numbers and returns. Also, Lawn Chairs on the Square, which returned earlier this month, had over 250 attendees in its first week, McNeil said.
“There is no question things are looking up and we now have the data to know what the potential harm could be to the local economy and tourism industry should another pandemic arise,” McNeil said. “We (have) moved forward with a contingency plan and knowing that we need to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best and anything in between is a nice surprise!”
She added to help promote tourism, the CVB has recently launched the Something Good app, which provides upcoming events, places to eat, shops, coupons and more. So far, more than 300 people have used it, McNeil said.
She said she is encouraged that more visitors will come to Columbus and Platte County.
“I sure hope the trend continues to grow and more visitors find Columbus and Platte County a welcoming community with a lot of amenities,” said McNeil.
