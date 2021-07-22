CVB optimistic local tourism is on the rise again

She said large events like the recent Cattlemen’s Ball and Duncan Ribfest had record numbers and returns. Also, Lawn Chairs on the Square, which returned earlier this month, had over 250 attendees in its first week, McNeil said.

“There is no question things are looking up and we now have the data to know what the potential harm could be to the local economy and tourism industry should another pandemic arise,” McNeil said. “We (have) moved forward with a contingency plan and knowing that we need to be prepared for the worst and hope for the best and anything in between is a nice surprise!”

She added to help promote tourism, the CVB has recently launched the Something Good app, which provides upcoming events, places to eat, shops, coupons and more. So far, more than 300 people have used it, McNeil said.

She said she is encouraged that more visitors will come to Columbus and Platte County.

“I sure hope the trend continues to grow and more visitors find Columbus and Platte County a welcoming community with a lot of amenities,” said McNeil.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.