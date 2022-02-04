CVB receives grant funds from Nebraska Tourism

Following a competitive grant cycle, Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said she was pleased with the funds the CVB recently received from Nebraska Tourism.

Although the CVB only received one-third of what received last year, the funds will go a long way, McNeil said.

“We are fortunate to receive funding where several other organizations did not,” she said.

CVB received $5,921.25 to go toward marketing promotions like attendance at the Educational Seminar for Tourism Organizations (ESTO), a one-half page ad in the State Visitor Guide and an ad for a year on visitNebraska.com.

McNeil said overall the grants offer a chance to market Columbus area amenities and attractions to visitors.

ESTO is a large tourism industry conference that will be held in Michigan this year. McNeil said she attended the event last year and learned quite a bit about many opportunities to promote and grow tourism in the community.

“Having attended one year and meeting with several vendors, I am excited to attend the panels and learning opportunities this year and bring home that knowledge regarding metrics, best practices, marketing and more,” McNeil said.

The State Visitor Guide is similar to CVB’s own as it can bring in outside visitors to the community, she added.

“We are able to promote our communities to potential visitors outside our normal realm,” McNeil said.

Also, advertising on Visit Nebraska’s website can produce leads that CVB can pursue in regards to visiting and/or planning events, tournaments or conferences in the area, McNeil said.

The CVB wasn't the only local entity to receive funds from Nebraska Tourism. The Duncan Volunteer Fire Department received $2,817.75 for the 2022 Duncan Ribfest. The annual event offers live music, ice cream and drink stands and - of course - barbecue.

Also, $4,591.25 went to Sports Nebraska – a collection of 13 communities across Nebraska that are marketing sporting venues - for marketing promotions. The funds will go toward attendance at the National Sports Conference called TEAMS which will provide a Nebraska presence, McNeil said.

“Having a presence at TEAMS allows us to market the whole state and to have a presence for our local community and our facilities with hopes of making content, bringing in events, putting heads in beds and continuing to reinvest those dollars in the community through promotion grants, improvement grants and more,” McNeil said.

The Nebraska Tourism announcement came earlier this week. In total, over $600,000 went to various communities. Nebraska Tourism went through a list of 76 applications which requested more than $1.5 million in funding.

Nebraska Tourism’s grant awards were part of the Community Impact and Tourism Marketing Grant programs.

“The purpose of the grant program is to help communities throughout the state market their destination or event to potential travelers. As we see more people looking at Nebraska as a travel destination, it’s important for communities to be able to showcase everything our unique state has to offer,” Nebraska Tourism Commission Executive Director John Ricks said in a provided statement. “It was exciting to see some new places and events applying or trying out something new this year and we’re excited to see the impact it has on tourism in Nebraska.”

McNeil said she’s looking forward to what’s to come.

“We should be very proud to have received the funding we did,” McNeil said. “Although not funded, we will move forward with the planned marketing projects for the Columbus area including creating a bilingual rack card, creating marketing/branding videos for our attractions/events and development of a Sports Planners Guide.”

She added many of those items will be included in the 2022-23 CVB budget.

