After taking second in nationals in mechatronics last year, Columbus High School’s Fisher Cyza and Blake Raemakers were able to capture a first place title in mechatronics at the 2023 SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference.

This year’s nationals event took place June 19-23 in Atlanta, Georgia. Also at nationals, Tristan Kamm placed 10th in motorcycle service technology competition.

“It really rewarding. It’s nice to see that our work … paid off,” Cyza said.

“We just worked on improving our speed and making sure we didn’t make any mistakes.”

SkillsUSA Sponsor Ben Loeffelholz said each competition has its own set of technical standards given to competitors. This includes a large list of skills and processes that may or may not be in a given competition.

“The judges and whoever is in charge of forming the competition may not use all the processes and techniques but the students need to be prepared for them in case they are tested on that,” Loeffelholz said. “Then it’s up to the students to make sure they practice for each of those processes. They can either practice on their own, with another teacher or find someone in the industry to help them prepare for it.”

The majority of students practice in-house but there have been some who shadowed a professional in the field, he added.

“We had one kid at the state level go out and work with some plumbers on-site to learn from them, as well as some construction, electrical wiring,” Loeffelholz said.

Cyza said the mechatronics nationals competition was divided into segments, such as a written exam and an oral test.

There were three technical stations as well; one was on pneumatic (containing or operated by air or gas under pressure) systems and electrical systems, another focused on programming training pieces to complete functions while another component had been industrial motor control.

Overall, Loeffelholz added, the SkillsUSA students did well this year.

“They’re a great group of kids,” Loeffelholz said. “They were really driven to make sure they would succeed and do the best they could.”

Raemakers and Kamm graduated from high school this past spring. Cyza, on the other hand, will be returning to school and the mechatronics team and will be teaching a new partner the ropes.

“I’m looking forward to competing again, hopefully at nationals once more, but I think I’m going to have a lot of fun finding a replacement for Blake and training them. It’s kind of the way I was trained,” Cyza said.

SkillsUSA is a career and technical organization and has been offered at Columbus High School for a large number of years.

Loeffelholz said students can learn quite a bit from the group.

“SkillsUSA not only helps prepare kids by teaching them skills for industry and life after high school but it also teaches them leadership skills and responsibility skills,” Loeffelholz said. “Their success is based off of what students put into it and so we really hammer down that if students want to succeed, they need to make sure they’re the authors of that success.”