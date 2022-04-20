D.A.R.E. golf tourney returns

Registration is now open for the D.A.R.E./G.R.E.A.T. golf tournament at Quail Run.

The tournament, Quail Run’s first attempt at the event in nearly eight years, will be a foursome scramble. The event was withheld in that time for various reasons, including severe damage from the 2019 flood.

The fundraiser, which has been prevented specifically the past couple years by the levee flooding and ruining several of the holes, will go to fund Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) and Gang Resistance Education and Training (G.R.E.A.T.) at St. Anthony's, St. Bonaventure's, St. Isidore's, and Immanuel Lutheran schools. Fourth graders are given G.R.E.A.T. instruction and fifth graders D.A.R.E. These are currently the only schools where the programs are offered.

Brent McGrew, customer relations expert and Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) head teaching professional at Quail Run golf course, said they’re happy to do events like this. He anticipates it will be well-received.

“It used to be really full. Depending on the number of holes we have open, I’d say we could have 120-130 players out here,” McGrew said.

McGrew also said they’re happy to do this because it’s for a great cause.

“D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T. are great programs, helping keep kids going in the right direction. We’re happy to support them and raise some money to help them out,” McGrew said.

There is a chance the tournament will be rescheduled due to unplayable grounds. The grass has yet to grow on the back 11 holes that was lost to a very dry winter and lingering damage from the 2019 flood. The flood washed out tee boxes, fairways and irrigation systems. McGrew said it even affected the water hazards.

“The pond was full of silt. You can’t use that, so we had to dredge it all out,” McGrew said.

Given current regrowth progress, McGrew said the organizers will discuss a day to reschedule but May 4 is the tentative tournament date.

Officer Jodi Hefti of the Columbus Police Department is the instructor for G.R.E.A.T., and said the funds will go toward a “mini graduation party” for D.A.R.E. and G.R.E.A.T. participants.

“We get money for our pay and all that, but for things like the books, materials, shirt and their graduation ceremony, that’s not covered,” Hefti said.

In addition to 33% of proceeds going to each program, the final 33% will go to updating the Columbus Police Department’s fitness facility.

“Our equipment is bought by the union and there’s some equipment we’ve been looking to upgrade,” Hefti said.

The registration fee per player is $75 or if you want to register a team, it is $300 for a team of four. Those not on a team will be piled with a team of other solo golfers. McGrew indicated the course would have a team in the running too, just for fun. There are prizes, but this isn’t a serious competition

In addition to registration, the $75 buys participants cart usage for the tournament and a steak dinner, provided by Cargill. Those interested in sponsoring a hole can purchase half of a yard sign for $80 or a whole sign for $150. Those interested in registration are urged to call Quail Run at 402-564-1313.

The tournament is open to anyone, though McGrew cautioned there are limited spots left for the signs. He expects teams will fill up quickly as well.

"We can see the future a little bit closer and things are getting better. People are eager to get back out here, champing at the bit, I think they say," McGrew said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0