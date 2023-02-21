For as long as he can remember since he started milking cows in 1971, Leigh dairy farmer Mike Malena has attended the Nebraska State Dairy Association's (NSDA) annual convention.

"It's a nice place to talk to the vendors that are willing to come set up and feature their wares," Malena said. "The educational programs they offer might hit a chord, might not but there are usually some educational seminars."

The convention, which will be held at the Ramada by Wyndham in Columbus on Feb. 23, will feature vendors showing new technologies, medicines and scientific findings. Speakers, which include Gov. Jim Pillen, will discuss a variety of topics. The trade show will start at 9 a.m., featuring events and speakers until 6:15 p.m. which leads into the banquet at 6:30. RSVP is required for the banquet, but anyone is welcome to visit the trade show portion.

NSDA Executive Producer Kris Bousquet said this year will feature a seminar from Chad Jenkins of Standard Dairy Nutrition on transition cows, or cows that are transitioning to milk production following calving, and how to properly care for the animal during the process so they don't get sick or malnourished.

"There's stress and different things they go through, mainly prod keep them segregated for a while to monitor and keep them healthy," Bousquet said. "Their body is pumping out a lot of nutrients, they can get milk fever, illnesses due to energy loss, so making sure they stay healthy and have the right calcium."

Bob Larson of Larson Farms Inc. said it's a good place to see the faces of the dairy industry in Nebraska and hear about how to keep the industry growing. Since he started as a fourth-generation dairy farmer years ago, he said, the number of farmers has dropped. The NSDA, he said, has been working to flip the script on this situation, however.

"We're really trying hard to promote dairy in the state to get that turned around. We've been losing dairymen but the cow numbers are staying. We'd sure like to get that number going the other direction," Larson said. "It's always good to hear what the NSDA has been cooking up, Kris (Bousquet) has a good handle on what's going on there."

Bousquet said it also acts as a simple meeting place for dairy farmers in Nebraska, as many of them live far apart. Malena, who owns Holsteins Unlimited, said that he appreciates the convention being in Columbus for his travel time's sake, but he knows several farmers who drive a considerable distance every year just to attend.

"It’s great that it's in Columbus for me because I'm 15 minutes away, but we have people travel halfway across the state to attend that thing," Malena said.

Bousquet said the draw goes beyond the educational value or even the networking opportunity. It's a social event and a barometer for where the industry lies compared to last year.

"It really serves as the best place for producers and dairymen in the business to connect, network and get an understanding for where we want to be in the coming year, a spot to check the pulse of the industry," Bousquet said. "It's growing, Nebraska's growing a lot of excitement, everyone's coming to check out what's going on. Here's the latest and greatest of where things are headed."

Larson said the social aspect is definitely a plus for him and many other dairy farmers as it acts as a reunion of sorts. With him and Malena being the only dairy farmers in Platte County, he said, the opportunities for networking and catching up are appreciated even if just once a year.

"We're kind of a small group but everyone gets along pretty good. It's nice to catch up with everyone, see them again. The vendors that show up always have something, if you have a question on equipment or something you want to talk about, there's always someone that can answer your question," Larson said.