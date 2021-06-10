Dairy Queen sees busy first week

Schuyler's Dairy Queen Grill & Chill saw 641 transactions completed alone just on its opening day on June 1, according to Operations Manager Alex Norton.

"Whether that's just one person or whether that's family of five, we did 641 transactions our first day so it's exciting to see and be a part of as well," Norton said.

Dairy Queen, 104 W. 22nd St., also saw a steady flow of customers coming into the fast food restaurant in its first week, he noted.

"We now - whether you want to call it more efficient or people just spreading it out - don't have lines out to the highway anymore," Norton said. "But that was also really cool to see to see that many people willing to wait in line on opening day just to welcome us and enjoy their food or ice cream."

The Schuyler Dairy Queen is owned by Lori and Steve Avery, who also own locations in Wayne, O'Neill and Sidney. Last August, the Schuyler City Council approved a $374,000 Community Development Block Grant, the funds of which were used to help with project construction costs; the Council had also approved selling the land to the Averys for $1.