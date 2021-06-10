Dairy Queen sees busy first week

Schuyler's Dairy Queen Grill & Chill saw 641 transactions completed alone just on its opening day on June 1, according to Operations Manager Alex Norton.
"Whether that's just one person or whether that's family of five, we did 641 transactions our first day so it's exciting to see and be a part of as well," Norton said.
Dairy Queen, 104 W. 22nd St., also saw a steady flow of customers coming into the fast food restaurant in its first week, he noted.
"We now - whether you want to call it more efficient or people just spreading it out - don't have lines out to the highway anymore," Norton said. "But that was also really cool to see to see that many people willing to wait in line on opening day just to welcome us and enjoy their food or ice cream."
The Schuyler Dairy Queen is owned by Lori and Steve Avery, who also own locations in Wayne, O'Neill and Sidney. Last August, the Schuyler City Council approved a $374,000 Community Development Block Grant, the funds of which were used to help with project construction costs; the Council had also approved selling the land to the Averys for $1.
“I definitely want to thank everybody involved in making this come to light,” Steve Avery told the Sun during the business' groundbreaking last September. “We believe in that from the bottom of our hearts to give back to the community, support organizations, sponsor teams, softball, baseball, all that.”
Norton said response has been positive so far.
"We'd loved hearing the customer say, 'We're so glad you guys are open, we still needed this,'" Norton said. "So it was really cool to hear that feedback from the community and really see our staff enjoying their jobs even though we were pretty busy that day."
Norton encourages customers to complete a satisfaction survey, the link/QR code of which is included on Dairy Queen's recipients, to let them know what's going right and what could be improved on.
"We've been very thrilled about that feedback and, of course, we've been sharing it with our staff because they're the real ones working the lines, making sure everything's made perfect," Norton said.