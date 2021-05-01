Dale Employees Federal Credit Union expands to community

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The old building posed a challenge during the COVID-19 pandemic, Loan Officer Rachel Effa said.

“Our biggest hindrance was we did not have a drive-through so we had to try and do stuff through the door,” Effa said. “We were actually sliding things underneath our door to have them sign and cash checks, that kind of stuff.”

Effa, who has been with the credit union for about 16-and-a-half years, said she has seen a lot of changes throughout her time there.

Lead Member Service Representative Cindy Nickolite agreed and said some of the changes have come because of technology.

“I’m very excited about the move; I think it will be good. I think having a drive-through will be a huge benefit,” Nickolite said. “It’s a lot easier access.”

Member Service Representative LaJean Bargstadt agreed.

“I’ve been here eight-and-a-half years and we have moved from the (Vishay) plant to downtown, now this new place,” Bargstadt said. “There’s a lot of changes from just that.”

The credit union has been in its current building since 2018 - so almost three years, Henke added. Henke has been in her position since July 2020.