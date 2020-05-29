Dancers to bring joy to Columbus nursing homes

Students at Barb’s School of Dance will be participating in a costume parade at three Columbus nursing homes this week to help spread some cheer.
Desiree Johnson, an owner of the dance studio, said that students have been unable to participate in the usual recitals due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The recitals had been set for April 26 and 27. Because the traditional programs won’t be taking place, a special event will be held that will benefit both students and Columbus’ most vulnerable population.
On Saturday, the kids will be putting on their recital costumes and walking in a parade outside of The Heritage at Meridian Gardens, 4515 38th St.; Brookestone Acres, 4715 38th St.; and Emerald Nursing & Rehab Columbus, 2855 40th Ave. The residents will remain indoors and will watch the parade from windows.
This weekend’s event will be completed with music and a backdrop in front of which to take photos.
“It’s something the kids can look forward to, to put on their calendar and a reason for the kids to put on their costumes,” Johnson said. “Not only to put on their costumes and see their directors and some of their dance friends but also to bring some smiles and some joy to other people while they’re doing it. Instead of just sharing it with the studio, I thought, ‘let’s to go to the rest (nursing) homes.’”
Johnson noted that the students have previously performed inside for nursing home residents.
“It’s always so appreciated by the rest homes and the residents. Having it outside was the next best thing,” she said.
Chelsea Roan, administrator at Emerald, said she believes the parade will have a positive impact on the residents.
“I’m hoping the residents get some joy out of seeing the children,” Roan said. “It might remind them of their grandchildren.”
Barb’s School of Dance has 400 students, though most likely not all will come.
“Not everybody will attend but everybody is invited to,” Johnson added.
Johnson also owns Desiree’s Dancers in David City. Students from that studio also participated in a costume parade for residents of David Place on Wednesday evening. About 80 of the 140 kids took part in that parade, along with family members.
“The kids were bummed that they couldn’t have their recital,” said Kayla Hollatz, manager of the David City studio. “We’re excited to keep everyone dancing.”
Johnson said that Wednesday’s parade in David City went very well.
“We’ve been getting messages like crazy, not only the parents of the dancers but some families of the residents and the workers at the places about how great it was,” she shared. “Some of them said, ‘I haven’t seen my resident smile since this all started.’ It was great.”
Johnson said she hopes that Saturday’s event in Columbus goes as smoothly as Wednesday’s in Butler County. In case of inclement weather, the parade will be postponed to next Tuesday, June 2.
“I think (residents will benefit) just for something to do and to see,” Johnson said. “Life is still going on and, maybe to bring them some hope that things are getting better. A lot of them can’t even have visitors, family members, or anything like that right now. So the only interaction they’re getting physically is with their staff, which I sure they love and the staff takes good care of them. Just to bring some joys and some smiles to them.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
