Dancers to bring joy to Columbus nursing homes

Johnson noted that the students have previously performed inside for nursing home residents.

“It’s always so appreciated by the rest homes and the residents. Having it outside was the next best thing,” she said.

Chelsea Roan, administrator at Emerald, said she believes the parade will have a positive impact on the residents.

“I’m hoping the residents get some joy out of seeing the children,” Roan said. “It might remind them of their grandchildren.”

Barb’s School of Dance has 400 students, though most likely not all will come.

“Not everybody will attend but everybody is invited to,” Johnson added.

Johnson also owns Desiree’s Dancers in David City. Students from that studio also participated in a costume parade for residents of David Place on Wednesday evening. About 80 of the 140 kids took part in that parade, along with family members.

“The kids were bummed that they couldn’t have their recital,” said Kayla Hollatz, manager of the David City studio. “We’re excited to keep everyone dancing.”

Johnson said that Wednesday’s parade in David City went very well.