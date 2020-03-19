Dancing the night away: iDance now live-streaming its classes in response to COVID-19 concerns

“I just hope they feel like things are a little bit normal for them even though they’re not in school and not doing regular routines,” Jackson said. “I hope they have fun doing this, it occupies them and that it allows them to do a little exercise.”

Amy Mancini’s teenage daughter, Abbigail Marshall, is a senior at Columbus High School and has been going to iDance since she was just 8. She said it would have been devastating for her daughter not to have any way to connect with the studio as she spends more than 15 hours each week there.

“To continue to be connected is very important,” Mancini said. “I think it’s a way for our girls to stay connected, to continue their dance training and continue to remain physically fit and flexible during this time.”

Wills stressed offering the online classes was a way for the entire iDance family to stay connected even though they have to be apart for the time being.

“We wanted to find a way to stay in touch with our dancers. We see these kids every week, and with all that is going on in the world today, it’s uncertain when we will see them again. We need this just as much as they need it,” Wills said.