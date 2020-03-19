Dancing the night away: iDance now live-streaming its classes in response to COVID-19 concerns

Morgan Jackson has led countless dance classes throughout the years, but she was admittedly anxious on Tuesday night as she prepared to conduct her first one with no students in the room.
“I was a little nervous,” said Jackson, iDance Project’s pre-K director. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to work being on camera by myself.”
This week, iDance Project began utilizing live streaming to keep dozens of students and their families on their feet during the COVID-19 pandemic that has forced schools and various businesses to close their doors. The Columbus dance studio, which offers classes in ballet, tap, clogging, acrobatics, lyrical and hip-hop for young kids to adults, is currently having its instructors teach classes using Zoom video conferencing. It gives people the ability to watch and dance from the comfort of their own homes.
“We set up the classes and then parents log in to the live stream whenever we are offering classes,” iDance Owner Mikaela Wills said. “Families can choose if they want us to see them or not. It’s been fun seeing the kids through live stream and to interact with them.”
The studio, which not long ago relocated to a bigger facility at 4312 23rd St. to accommodate its growing number of students, found itself in a pickle like everyone else in the community, Nebraska and the nation over concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The online sessions, Wills noted, became a way to help students and staff.
“My No. 1 priority is my staff at this point. A lot of them depend on their income from the studio, so I wanted to find a way to continue to pay them and keep the kids busy. I believe this was the best solution under these circumstances,” Wills said. “My staff is awesome because they were quick to jump on board and were able to start offering live-streaming classes within 12 hours of finding out about school closures.”
So far, all of iDance’s instructors will be teaching online classes over the next two weeks in different types of genres the studio offers, with plans to upload recital routines so kids can start rehearsing while they’re at home.
Most staff members are doing their live streams in the studio, though iDance instructors based elsewhere will likely do so remotely. Staff members take turns throughout the week teaching courses online.
Jackson, who taught six classes on Tuesday night, said any nerves she had prior to starting went away soon after she got going.
“It was interesting – I had never done an online class before,” she said. “But after the first couple, it felt like a normal class again.”
The classes, which are open to all iDance families, will continue as long as the studio is closed due to the ongoing pandemic. Jackson and Wills said they had heard plenty of positive feedback from parents.
“I just hope they feel like things are a little bit normal for them even though they’re not in school and not doing regular routines,” Jackson said. “I hope they have fun doing this, it occupies them and that it allows them to do a little exercise.”
Amy Mancini’s teenage daughter, Abbigail Marshall, is a senior at Columbus High School and has been going to iDance since she was just 8. She said it would have been devastating for her daughter not to have any way to connect with the studio as she spends more than 15 hours each week there.
“To continue to be connected is very important,” Mancini said. “I think it’s a way for our girls to stay connected, to continue their dance training and continue to remain physically fit and flexible during this time.”
Wills stressed offering the online classes was a way for the entire iDance family to stay connected even though they have to be apart for the time being.
“We wanted to find a way to stay in touch with our dancers. We see these kids every week, and with all that is going on in the world today, it’s uncertain when we will see them again. We need this just as much as they need it,” Wills said.
The studio is challenging its families to self-choreograph a routine and upload it to the studio's private Facebook group by Sunday. A winner will be announced Monday.
“It will be fun to see what families come up with,” Wills said. “And it also reminds us that we’re in this together.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.