David City making plans for water plant's future

David City is at the point where it must sit down and consider its detailed options for how to proceed with plans for a water plant renovation.
Earlier this year, Olsson Associates presented the City Council of David City with three options for how to bring its 40-year-old water treatment plant into the new century.
"We're already almost at our life expectancy for this plant. And it keeps nickel-and-diming us," Water Superintendent Aaron Gustin said.
The first, to start from the ground up and build a new facility, was estimated to cost $8.5 million. The second, to upgrade the existing plant, came with a price tag of $5 million and the last, to fix it, came in at approximately $4.8 million.
When the council heard those prices, it took a step back. After some deliberation, the council decided to get a second opinion on its options from JEO Consulting Inc.
JEO has spoken now, and the ball is back in the council's court.
City Administrator Clayton Keller said the plan is to create a committee, including himself, Gustin and a couple council members, to review the options presented by Olsson and JEO.
The committee will then, Keller said, make a recommendation to the rest of the council on what course of action to pursue.
With JEO's consultation, the list of options has grown from the one provided by Olsson.
Right now, David City's plant uses a lime-based treatment process to treat its water. Upon JEO's suggestion, though, included an option to transition to a reverse osmosis treatment process.
In a reverse osmosis — or RO — process, several of the additives currently used to prepare David City's water for treatment in a lime system could be replaced by something else in combination with RO.
The advantages to a lime-based system, Gustin said, seem to be that it's what the current water department employees know how to use.
"We have plenty of experience working with lime," Gustin said.
The water department would have to learn an RO system, Gustin said.
"I am told that automation and hands-on time will be less than what a lime system required," Gustin said. "Also an RO system does use more electricity, more energy to operate."
Lime systems come with limitations, too, though.
"It tends to create more maintenance on subsequent systems," Gustin said. "The lime build, the scaling and the dust that the standard hydrated lime causes."
When it comes to cost, the two options are about dead even, both up front and in the long term.
That having been said, most options are still on the table. For now, it's up to the council to form a committee to deliberate.
"However it goes, it's an exciting process and step forward for the City and I really look forward to seeing what changes we're going to make. This is going to set us up for the next 30 or 40 years, the duration of my career here," Gustin said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
