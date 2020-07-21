David City to seek nuisance abatement officers

David City has opened positions for a code enforcement officer and building inspector in the city government.
The job of these officials will be to enforce city codes having to do with nuisance abatement, ensuring that residents are following building and fire codes and zoning laws to increase the quality of life and keep neighborhoods safe.
The City of David City's City Council is concerned there has been an ongoing problem with property maintenance code violations, including overgrown yards and junked cars on residential properties. The code enforcement officer and building inspector will be responsible for the enforcement of those issues.
Previously, David City has relied on the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to enforce city codes and do nuisance abatement. Because the sheriff’s attention is split among the other communities of Butler County, the city has opted to hire its own officials.
At its July 8 meeting, the DC City Council authorized advertisement of the two part-time positions – the code enforcement officer job for 20 hours a week and the building inspector job for 30 hours a week.
In the past, councilors have expressed doubt about the ability of the city to find someone with a diverse skillset to satisfy both positions. That is part of the reason why the Council has opted for two positions, instead of one.
“We’re looking at two, but we’re also considering if we would find the right person we might be able to combine those into one. But it would take a special find for that to happen,” 1st Ward Council Member Skip Trowbridge said.
If the City does find someone willing and able to do the work of both jobs, City Administrator Clayton Keller said they would likely be hired on in a fulltime position.
“This is us making an effort to see what interest there is, if people are willing to do this on a part-time basis. And if it doesn’t work out then we’ll reevaluate and try it another way,” Keller said.
In other news, the council also authorized Mayor Alan Zavodny to sign an economic development agreement with the state.
“The economic opportunity agreement is to get the city-state funds to help pay for a turn lane at S Street. It’ll be a southbound right turn lane onto S Street,” Keller said. “There is a lot of traffic up there at the beginning of the end of each workday."
The City’s engineering firm, Olsson Associates, did a traffic study several years ago advising the city to create a right turn lane in that area, Keller said.
He added that the state approached David City last year and offered to help cover the cost of the project. He said the state will cover 75% of the cost -- up to $200,000.
“Part of this program is that the city works with a major business that would benefit from this project. So the city and Timpte will actually pick up the tab for what the state will not cover,” Keller said.
Timpte is a trailer manufacturing company headquartered in David City.
Council members also tabled the issue of reopening the David City recycling program until their next meeting.
“The Nebraska Recycling Council will be at our next council meeting on July 22 and they will help walk us through our options for garbage and recycling,” Keller said.
The other significant order of business at last week’s council meeting was the approval of an agreement with the Butler County Board of Supervisors to open the Hruska Memorial Public Library up to all residents of Butler County.
Under the agreement, the board will give David City $5,000 to provide free library memberships to all Butler County residents for the next year. The board declined to vote on the issue one month ago. After hearing back from disappointed county residents, the board reconsidered the agreement and approved it last week.
Trowbridge said he appreciates that the county board revisited their initial decision.
“They listened to the public and it was great that they changed their mind and they moved ahead with that project. I think a lot of people throughout the county will benefit from it,” Trowbridge said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
