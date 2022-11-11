Davidson recipient of 2022 Service to Mankind Award

For her devotion to helping the Columbus community’s vulnerable population, Martha Davidson is the recipient of the Columbus Sertoma Club’s 2022 Service to Mankind Award.

Each year the Columbus group – along with other Sertoma clubs across the nation – honors a non-Sertoma member who displays outstanding volunteer service to those in need. Davidson was surprised with the recognition during the Columbus Sertoma Club’s annual Service to Mankind Banquet held Nov. 9 at the VFW.

Tom Zimmerman, who served as emcee of the banquet, noted the ways Davidson has given her time to serve the Columbus community. She uses her nursing background to minister shut-ins, Zimmerman said, as well as taking the elderly and disabled to doctor’s appointments, advocating for them with their medical providers, performing blood pressure clinics and helping them organize their medications.

Davidson is also involved at her church, First United Methodist, as the caring ministry coordinator, funeral committee chair, youth leader, Methodist Women’s officer and prayer and healing service coordinator.

Additionally, she’s been a longtime volunteer at the American Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and Columbus Community Hospital, as well as the co-founder of an Alzheimer’s support group.

“It is amazing how many lives she has touched and helped,” Zimmerman said. “There are many days that Martha is helping numerous people in the same day. Martha always puts others before herself, and has a heart for giving back and doing all she can to help some of the most vulnerable in the community.”

The Rev. Cindi Stewart of First United Methodist Church said that Davidson cares about people, but also for caregivers.

“She recognizes the time, the energy, the dedication and commitment that it takes to be a caregiver and that sometimes being a caregiver can be exhausting,” Stewart said. “It can be frustrating. It can be life giving, but it can also be life draining.”

Davidson often gives caregivers advice – practice self-care, take a step back from the stress, find support and, Stewart’s favorite, breathe.

“She's always done that with such love and compassion,” Stewart said. “When she reminds me to breathe, I know that it's coming from a place that she knows that if I don't breathe and take care of myself, I'm not going to be able to take care of other people and I know she's telling other people this as well.”

Adam Lassen, pastor at St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, has known Davidson for roughly 25 years in both the Alzheimer’s world and the nursing world.

Davidson, Lassen said, reminds him of the persistent friend in Scripture.

“The persistent friend is the one who goes knocking at your door at midnight to ask for a loaf of bread for a friend,” Lassen said. “This is Martha. She will knock on your door for you to help somebody. She will not take no for an answer.”

Longtime friend Anne Kallesen commented that, upon meeting Davidson, she noticed immediately Davidson has a special way of connecting with people.

“She notices people,” Kallesen said. “She sees them and she has sort of a special radar for people who maybe need a friend or are going through something; she notices and she shows up.”

Kallesen added she thinks Davidson’s motivation for helping others comes from her faith.

“She takes very seriously the words to do unto others as you would have them do unto you, to love God and love neighbor,” Kallesen said. “That little phrase that was popular a few years back – what would Jesus do? I think Martha asks that question, as most of us do. But Martha more than anybody I know answers that with action. No matter if it's inconvenient or difficult.”

Another friend, Marilyn Zehring, said Davidson takes people to their doctor’s appointments, whether in Columbus or out of town. Also, Davidson organized a group of volunteers to help celebrate seniors’ birthdays during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Davidson is always available by phone for people in need; her phone buzzes constantly and she always answers, Zehring said.

Zehring herself has been a recipient of Davidson’s kindness. Zehring said her daughter passed away a few years ago and she and Davidson always plan an activity on her daughter’s birthday as Davidson understands how difficult that day can be.

“Martha is truly a gift from God, to both our church and our community,” Zehring said.

Bonnie McPhillips, executive director of the Columbus Housing Authority and Heritage House, noted the impact Davidson has made on the residents at Heritage House. She said she has often heard from residents about someone that is helping them out, just to discover that it’s Davidson.

McPhillips mentioned one Heritage House resident, who Davidson has been helping since he moved to the building. Davidson is his power of attorney and she takes him to medical appointments, helps him with his medication and assists in whatever else needs to be done.

“She is such a giving person and she is helping people stay in their homes, which is amazing to me,” McPhillips said. “Our goal is to help people stay independent as long as possible. And it's people like Martha that's helping them do that.”

Davidson was nominated for the award by Barb Bohaty. Bohaty said she nominated Davidson as many people in the community – even herself who has known her for several years – don’t realize all of the things Davidson does to help others.

Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley and State Sen. Mike Moser also gave remarks during the banquet, thanking Davidson for her service to the community.

“I'm truly speechless. I can't believe that you all duped me into this. I had no idea,” Davidson said. “…Each of you in this room, I'm sure, have done many, many things yourselves and it does take a whole village to make a community like we have in Columbus.”