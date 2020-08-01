Davis new manager of Paws and Claws

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Visitors to the Erna R. Badstieber Paws and Claws Adoption Center in Columbus will see a new face as Caitlin Davis is the new manager of the facility.

Having grown up on a farm in Waverly, animals have always been close to Davis’ heart.

“We had everything from goats, horses, cows, kittens, dogs, chickens, ducks, the whole works. I just kind of feel like that’s always been so integrated into my life, it just feels right,” Davis said. “I like the veterinarian aspect… that could cause a positive impact on an animal’s life.”

While attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, she began studying animal science, switched to hospitality and ended up graduating in 2018 with a degree in agricultural education.

“I started out wanting to become a veterinarian, ended up being a wedding planner. I tried that but the time came to try something different, so I wanted to get out of the ‘big city,'" Davis said. “(This position) was the first one that popped up on Indeed and it kind of felt like an epiphany. I was like, ‘Yup this is what I should be doing.’”

Davis started as the manager of Paws and Claws on July 20. So far, she noted, she’s been learning quite a bit about shelter operations.