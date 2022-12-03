Dayami Corona selected for next Habitat for Humanity of Columbus home

For Habitat for Humanity of Columbus’ next homeowner, Dayami Corona, having a home of her own will provide a sense of security for her family.

Corona was born in Los Angeles and moved to Nebraska when she was very young. She’s only lived in Columbus for six months, but has had a trying time.

Corona is a single mom to four kids, who are 15, 12, 9 and 8. She said they’ve had a difficult time adjusting as they’ve had to move twice in the short time they’ve been here. Things are more expensive in Columbus than they are in Schuyler, where she lived before, and she was away from her mother.

Corona said one of her really good friends encouraged her to apply to become a Habitat family, as well as some people at the Columbus Area United Way.

“I'm not going to lie, I was kind of … maybe proud or something, I just wanted to be able to do it on my own or maybe not put my stuff out there,” Corona said. “But she's like, ‘Dude, this is for your kids, just try it. You never know.’ And she went with me to the actual meeting that we had about it, just to be there for me and support me.”

Being a homeowner through Habitat will be life-changing, Corona said. Being a single mom is tough, and Corona works at Timpte in David City, so she commutes between David City and Columbus several days a week.

“Sometimes you just feel like you're not doing enough or you just can't give them what you would like,” Corona said. “Just being able to give have the opportunity to have our own home, a new home. Nobody's going to kick us out, our lease isn't going to come up; it's ours.”

Corona and her family found out they were selected in November. She said she is still in shock about the news, and her kids were surprised as well.

“They're already fighting for rooms that we don't even know how they look like and stuff,” Corona said. “They're super, super excited about it.”

Notably, Corona said, her family will be growing up and making memories in their new home.

“We've moved quite a bit and that was kind of rough for the kids,” she said. “Just having to have a place to stay for a while feels so good.”

Corona’s new home will be the 14th house that Habitat for Humanity of Columbus has built and the second to be constructed in the New Hope 2 subdivision.

“She's overcome a lot of adversity,” Habitat Executive Director Lori Peters said of Corona. “She's done a lot of good things to get her in her place where she is today. She works hard.”

Timpte will be supporting the build, Peters said. Three of Corona’s children attend Lakeview Community Schools and the construction trades class at the school will be constructing a shed for the home, she added.

Similar to the last Habitat home, which is owned by Kelly Garcia, Corona’s house will be constructed in a blitz build – from foundation to complete enclosure in two weeks. Peters said volunteers are coming back from Michigan for the blitz build.

“They're going to lead us for the two weeks to full enclosure,” Peters said. “It went really well last year and it was great to get it done almost two months early.”

Corona’s home will be constructed next to Garcia’s.

“Kelly's a little lonely, she's ready for a neighbor,” Peters said, chuckling. “But it's nice to have so much space and to have that garage that we have there to work out of, that is really been a plus for us. To have the deeper sewers so we can put in the basement is a huge plus for us. And just to have a street that doesn't have traffic going down very fast is a huge plus too. It's a lot safer.”

The build won’t start until May 12 but Corona will start the Habitat homeowner process in January. Peters said Corona will sign a construction covenant and start education classes in subjects such as money management, construction procedures, lawn maintenance, home maintenance, budgeting and insurance.

“We try to educate them on things that make them good homeowners when they do purchase the home,” Peters said.

Campus Committee, a student-led group at Habitat consisting of teens from local schools, recently held its cookie kit fundraiser which raises money for them to do a project for a Habitat family. In the past, Peters said, the committee constructed beds but the teens will look at what Corona’s family needs before deciding on a project.

Giving Tuesday was held earlier this week, and Peters told the Telegram on Friday that almost $30,000 had been raised. Donations received from Giving Tuesday will go towards the building of Corona’s home. Habitat also saw 100 new donors, she added.

“A lot of people are mailing them in, so I expect it will go just a little bit more,” Peters said.

Groups of community members pitched in to give significant donations, Peters said, such as members of the Columbus Board of Realtors and the rehabilitation department at Columbus Community Hospital.

“It was just neat to see how people made it work and to see the community support behind Habitat,” Peters said.