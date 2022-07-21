DBA may see changes

Business owners in downtown Columbus may see changes to the Downtown Business Association (DBA).

During a DBA meeting held July 20 at the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, officials noted that some duties of the DBA may be shifted to the City of Columbus. The effort would combine the city’s downtown revitalization efforts, the DBA and the Columbus Arts Council.

“I'm kind of wanting to age out a little bit,” DBA Co-Manager Kevin Johnson said. “This is kind of a way of maybe having the DBA continue but with the city involvement … that's why this revitalization is so important, to try to see if we can get everything coordinated with the art district.”

Columbus City Administrator Tara Vasicek said city officials heard through the grapevine that the DBA was possibly not going to continue in its current capacity for much longer.

“We've dedicated a lot of resources … but never something to really ignite downtown and there are a lot of tools out there that we're just not using,” Vasicek said. “But to use those tools, we have to have property owner and business owner input and you have to kind of get on the bus with us and move that way. We can't do it alone.”

One such tool is creating a business improvement district (BID). It is a legislative tool used to raise funds in a defined area for the purpose of creating improvements within the district.

“We don't have year after year, day after day investment and concentration on downtown, like so many of our peer communities that we're constantly compared to do,” Vasicek said.

The property owners within the district would be taxed based on an annual assessment per $100,000 of assessed value each year. Those funds would go back into the district for improvement projects.

“If your building is assessed at $200,000, and we had the annual assessment of $200, then each year you would pay $400 to the BID and that would be budgeted by the board and used only in the business improvement district boundaries on set projects,” Vasicek said.

Columbus Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Jean Van Iperen added that costs would not be expected to be too much for property owners.

“The average assessed value of properties downtown is between $50,000 and $75,000. So depending on how much money you want to generate, most businesses are looking at probably something under $150 a year,” Van Iperen said. “If you really think about it, $10 a month, $12 a month, is that something that you can afford to improve your area?”

Several years ago, the city created a Downtown Business Improvement Business District Board to do a one-time project and that board still exists today, though it doesn’t see much use and only meets as needed.

Projects like sidewalks, parks, lighting, public parking, funding of a district director position and a wide variety of other improvements would be eligible. Vasicek noted that other communities often compared to Columbus have BIDs. Some of those include Norfolk, which sees $107,000 raised a year through its BID, and Hastings, which sees $75,000 generated per year.

“The Downtown Business Improvement District Board (DBIDB), which is comprised of downtown property owners and downtown business owners, are the ones that create the budget, decide what every penny is spent on and it can be spent on everything from buying new lots to make new parking lots to refurbishing lots and creating signage,” Vasicek said.

Vasicek said she would work with downtown property and business owners how much funding they would want to raise, which would impact the properties' assessments. Property owners could see an annual assessment/bill from the city or a special levy added to the property taxes for the properties in the district.

To create a BID, a public hearing would be required and every property owner in the district would be notified and would have a chance to file objections with the city clerk within five days before the hearing. The DBIDB would make a recommendation to the Columbus City Council, and the city council would need to create the district by ordinance.

A draft of potential BID boundaries was presented at the meeting, which included some residential homes. Vasicek noted that the owners of single-family owner-occupied homes could petition to be excluded from the district.

The potential formation of a BID had been attempted about 16 months ago, Vasicek said, and a letter and survey had been sent out but not much positive feedback was received at that time.

“I think the transition from the DBA to this will help people get on board I hope because you won't be tied to the obligation of both,” Vasicek said.

With there already being a part-time executive director position planned for the arts council in the new community building, this is a chance to create a full-time employee who would be in charge of the BID, downtown revitalization efforts and the arts council.

Vasicek added that efforts in creating a BID will continue but things will move along more quickly once the downtown study is more complete.

The city has been working with Omaha-based RDG Planning and Design, Inc., to create a strategic plan for downtown Columbus.

Van Iperen gave an update on the study at the DBA meeting. Both stakeholder and public meetings have been held, and areas of focus include parking, streetscaping and adding art.

A public open house will be held on Sept. 8. Either later on that same month or in October, the findings will be shared with the city council.

Vasicek said that people on the fence about creating a BID are welcome to that meeting to find out more about the vision for downtown Columbus.

Heather Giffrow, who has been leading the DBA, noted that while the organization may be coming to its end, she and Johnson have stressed the importance of continuing DBA events, like LawnChairs on the Square and the Christmas lights downtown.

“Just having someone that can dedicate a little bit more time than what I have is just going to be a great asset,” Giffrow said. “…It was great that this was an option to come up. I think there's more support to having more bodies and more people jump on board with having a city involvement as opposed to an organization. It was kind of the right time.”