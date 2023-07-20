In June the Downtown Business Improvement District (DBID) was voted into creation via city ordinance and since then, its board has been trying to find a good identity for the area. It all starts with a name.

Barbara Duffy, secretary for the DBID board, said they have to start with a name because that is where they can get a logo, slogan and branding kicked off for the future.

"We talked a lot about the names that were put out. One of the most important things with naming a district is making sure the logo is memorable for a marketing campaign that people will remember for years to come," Duffy said.

Planning and Economic Development Coordinator Jean Van Iperen has been acting as liaison for the board with the city and other groups. A survey was put out several weeks ago which asked for public input on names for the district, which received over 200 responses. Combing through all of them, Van Iperen said, the board found four themes: rivers, highways, the railroad and history.

With the four themes in hand, Van Iperen said, the board has been looking into having a marketing expert take the results and come up with ideas, or at the very least, narrow down their options.

"They haven't decided yet but they did ask me to solicit some marketing firms and get a better handle on what we'd be looking at," Van Iperen said. "They want to be good stewards of the money they're going to get from the district, so they haven't made that decision yet."

Duffy said that choice primarily stems from the fact that, while many in the DBID own businesses, none of them are experts at marketing and trying to forge a whole new identity for a historic downtown area in Nebraska hits some snags when all the themes coincide with other cities' districts' names as well.

"We welcome everyone's comments. We're open to listening. We're not marketing experts so we may consider utilizing someone that is who can bring the full package with them and that's where we're at," Duffy said.

In addition, Duffy said, they are on step one of the district's creation and growth and just stepping into the investigation stages of the marketing side of things. Their goal is to come up with something memorable, like Lincoln's Haymarket, Omaha's Old Market and the like.

"I feel creating this branding is our most important part of this job, as a member of the board. Without that we can't create something people will want to come to," Duffy said. "It has to be something people will remember, a logo, a jingle, something like 'Power and Progress' people will be able to remember."

This branding, Duffy said, won't just be for the retail businesses downtown, but for all the businesses represented in the DBID. That's why they're taking the decision one step at a time. As a business owner in the area, she said, she wants to emphasize that the district will have to incentivize business owners, customers and visitors alike to be a part of it because so many have invested in it over the years.

"It's a diverse area. The naming of the district has to include everyone, it can't just include Frankfort Square, 13th Street, it has to include, 11th, 12th, 15th Streets, it has to be all-inclusive, something everyone can be involved with and utilize to their advantage," Duffy said.