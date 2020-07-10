De La Cruz aiming to finish strong at Platte County Fair

De La Cruz will compete in the senior hog showmanship competition and cattle show. The hog show starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and the cattle competition kicks off at 10 a.m. Sunday.

“I’ll show two pigs on Saturday and I’ll show two calves on Sunday in the cattle show,” De La Cruz said.

He noted he participated in several cattle progress shows over the summer and has a good idea of how to improve upon his performance at last year’s fair.

“I’ve worked on setting them up faster and when it comes to cattle, setting them up and making them presentable for the judge. Just making for sure that they’re really halter-broke and ready to go when it comes time to go in the ring,” De La Cruz said.

Goedeken said De La Cruz is finishing his 4-H career this year.

“I’m kind of hoping I go in there and I just want to have fun and at least come out with a purple in my pigs and cattle, that’d be nice. In showmanship, I want to try to win grand this year – that’d be big for me, in both cattle and hogs,” De La Cruz said.

Two years ago, he was named hog showman reserve champion.

“And then the last four years I made it to final drive for trying to get grand or reserve,” De La Cruz added.