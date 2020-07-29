Deb Loseke following her passions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deb Loseke, new coordinator of the Columbus Area Future Fund, has loved all her past jobs. But each step upwards has been another step closer to what she really wanted to do.

Loseke stepped down as director of the Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau at the end of 2019 with no plans. Then, she worked for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce in January through May. She started with the Future Fund July 1.

“The Columbus Area Future Fund does some great things for our community. When I resigned from the CVB I knew I wanted to do something; I just didn’t know what. I wanted to make a difference in the community,” Loseke said. “This allowed me to do that.”

She's still involved with the Nebraska Tourism Commission.

“The two together allows me time to do both of my passions which is tourism and community development,” she noted.

Loseke did contract work with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. The Convention and Visitors Bureau shared space with the Chamber office and they kept her on to do some projects, she said.

“It was nice to work through (COVID) and I was able to help the chamber to transition, to help transition some new employees in so it was a benefit for both of us,” Loseke said.