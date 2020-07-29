Deb Loseke following her passions

Deb Loseke, new coordinator of the Columbus Area Future Fund, has loved all her past jobs. But each step upwards has been another step closer to what she really wanted to do.
Loseke stepped down as director of the Columbus/Platte County Convention and Visitors Bureau at the end of 2019 with no plans. Then, she worked for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce in January through May. She started with the Future Fund July 1.
“The Columbus Area Future Fund does some great things for our community. When I resigned from the CVB I knew I wanted to do something; I just didn’t know what. I wanted to make a difference in the community,” Loseke said. “This allowed me to do that.”
She's still involved with the Nebraska Tourism Commission.
“The two together allows me time to do both of my passions which is tourism and community development,” she noted.
Loseke did contract work with the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. The Convention and Visitors Bureau shared space with the Chamber office and they kept her on to do some projects, she said.
“It was nice to work through (COVID) and I was able to help the chamber to transition, to help transition some new employees in so it was a benefit for both of us,” Loseke said.
She's had a passion for community development since she started with the Convention and Visitors Bureau - almost 15 years now - she said.
Rick Chochon, President and CEO of Great Plains State Bank, said her dedication to the community and to improving the area is what makes Loseke special.
“She’s 100% for Columbus and making it a better place to live,” Chochon said.
Chochon said she has been strong in the community since he met her in 1999.
“Deb’s been very community (oriented) in her career in Columbus and is going to make a great addition as the new coordinator of the Future Fund,” Chochon said. “Deb is a hard worker and she’s definitely plugged in with a good network in the community.”
Loseke said her passion for community development was born in working with the Chamber through the Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, among other things.
“I’ve been a volunteer of the community for years, so being involved and seeing the community grow, having that opportunity, just made that passion grow even more through the years,” she said.
One of her goals at the Future Fund is to help the organization reach their endowment fund goal of $500,000 by the end of the year.
“If the Columbus Area Future Fund raises $500,000 by Dec. 31, then the Sherwood Foundation will match part of that. And so that will get the Future Fund $750,000 towards their endowment,” she said. “That interest can grow that fund so that the Future Fund can do even more granting of money for community betterment.”
Loseke said she also wants to help the community realize the impact that the Columbus Area Future Fund has, including with grants they can offer and partnerships they can provide the community.
As an example, she mentioned the Youth Philanthropy Contest. There’s four pillars of the Community Area Foundation and one is engaging youth and young people, she said, and the contest is one way to fulfill that pillar.
“We can grow that program,” Loseke said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.