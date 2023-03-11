For the Day family, owners/operators of Wilke Landscape Center in Columbus, plants are more than what they do. It's who they are, down to when Owner Jennifer (Wilke) Day's parents, Allen and Verna Wilke, started the business in 1957.

"(How it's lasted is) a lot of dedication from the family, a lot of hours. We have a really good staff too, they're very dedicated," Jennifer said.

They started the company as a landscaping service company, doing lawn work and tree trimming, Jennifer said, until they decided to buy a building in 1962 and from there, the family has expanded on that quite a bit. The original location is where their tree area sits now.

"They bought the original building that was up by the highway and over the course of the years we bought the garden center, greenhouse and we bought the lot next door, that kind of progressed through the years," Jennifer said.

Her parents stuck with the business until Allen Wilke passed in 1992. Then Jennifer's husband Wyatt started working at the landscaping center.

"I was in the military, when I got out of the military I did a few other jobs, started here in '92, the same year her dad passed away. He passed in March and I started in May," Wyatt said.

Jennifer's brother, Evan Wilke, retired several years ago, so the Days decided to buy his half of the business and continue the family business as long as they could. Their son, Allen, now works at the store doing bookkeeping and sales. While he enjoys some aspects of the outdoor part of the job, he's more prone to number work.

"Spring is probably my favorite until about three-quarters of the way through it, then I get a little tired of it," Allen said with a laugh.

Jennifer's mother, Verna Wilke, now 97, still likes to see how the store is doing, Jennifer said. Many things have changed since she and Allen started it in the 1950s.

"We had an older greenhouse structure on the east side, we took that down 28 years ago and we built this greenhouse structure, across the highway we added that lot and this year put up a storage garage and fence. Every year has something," Jennifer said.

That decision to branch away from lawn care into landscaping as a whole and later growing, arranging and selling plants became a family business that would span three generations. Landscaping, in a different form than when they started, is still a major part of the business. Jennifer does a lot of the design and organization of landscaping plans, she said.

"We do landscape installations, I do designs for complete installations and also for the do-it-yourselfers. We also have a lawn care program, we service about 400 yards in this area," Jennifer said.

They are currently focusing on hanging baskets as shipments have started coming in. They get seed plugs from growers and fill and arrange the pots, in-house, one of Jennifer's favorite activities. On a yearly basis, they will sell approximately 1,000, she said.

"My favorite part is planting the greenhouse pots and working in the greenhouse in the early spring," Jennifer said. "We grow just under 1,000 hanging baskets so we are just getting started."

Wyatt added that his favorite part of the business is the plants themselves, the growing process and learning about them.

"It’s the plant, the love of the plant. It's enjoyable to watch them grow and bloom and see people's faces when they come in," Wyatt said.

What has gotten them this long, Jennifer said, aside from the family's involvement and dedicated staff is quality. Their products, work and staff, she said, all center around quality.

"Were very focused on quality, whether it be in the plant material or work we do, we're very focused on quality," Jennifer said. "We try our best to make sure we have a healthy quality selection of trees and shrubs and plants in here. My landscape crews are very focused on quality."