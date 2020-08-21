Demo started on old fire house

Miller said that removal and termination of utilities will be the next step in preparing the interior for demolition.

Residents should start seeing more work being completed on the exterior of the structure soon.

“In about an estimated 10 days to two weeks, they will start actually doing the bulk of the demolition – things that you can see from the outside, tearing it down,” Bogus said.

Measures will be taken to ensure both passersby and workers stay safe during the project.

“Starting on Sunday, they’ll put some barrels out (to) sit around there and create a safe zone,” Bogus noted. “The sidewalks in the immediate area will be closed. One lane of traffic on 14th Avenue will be blocked, that northwest bound lane will be blocked for safety purposes.”

But that isn’t all for the Columbus Fire Department, as the Charlie Lewis station will also be remodeled.

Located on the east side of Columbus, that station is manned solely by volunteers. Miller is wanting to update that facility for a full staff to make operations between the stations run more smoothly.