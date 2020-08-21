Demo started on old fire house

The former downtown Columbus Fire Department station, 1459 26th Ave., is on schedule to be demolished in October, according to Fire Chief Dan Miller.
The fire department moved into a new building, 4630 Howard Blvd., earlier this year.
“The old building was built in the early 1930s – it’s about 90 years old. There just wasn’t any room to grow,” Miller said. “The building is too small for our fire apparatus and personnel, and it was landlocked. It was a no-end situation for continuing services out of that station.”
Miller said the beginning of the demolition started on Aug. 9.
“The first step is to address environmental concerns on the interior such as asbestos removal and things of that nature,” he said. “A lot of times the tile and insulation and (sometimes) there’s some asbestos, and in this case, there was some. We’re taking care of that first.”
City Engineer Rick Bogus added that a study had been done beforehand to identify any issues such as asbestos and/or lead, which had been found and is being removed.
Additionally, Bogus said, the contractors are “taking out some of the materials that can’t be hauled to the construction demo landfill, like some of the metal, glass and some of the furniture.”
Miller said that removal and termination of utilities will be the next step in preparing the interior for demolition.
Residents should start seeing more work being completed on the exterior of the structure soon.
“In about an estimated 10 days to two weeks, they will start actually doing the bulk of the demolition – things that you can see from the outside, tearing it down,” Bogus said.
Measures will be taken to ensure both passersby and workers stay safe during the project.
“Starting on Sunday, they’ll put some barrels out (to) sit around there and create a safe zone,” Bogus noted. “The sidewalks in the immediate area will be closed. One lane of traffic on 14th Avenue will be blocked, that northwest bound lane will be blocked for safety purposes.”
But that isn’t all for the Columbus Fire Department, as the Charlie Lewis station will also be remodeled.
Located on the east side of Columbus, that station is manned solely by volunteers. Miller is wanting to update that facility for a full staff to make operations between the stations run more smoothly.
“We’re working on designs for remodeling that. We’re working with the architect. Hopefully, we’ll have at least a preliminary design and budget numbers in the middle of September,” Miller said. “It will be good for the community to have the two stations and reduce redundancy (on calls) between the two stations (in regards to) geography and time. In June alone, we had over 40 overlapping calls between fire and rescue calls.”
The old fire station, current City Hall and Columbus Public Library are all located on that block. Currently, there is a proposal for a new facility to contain City Hall, the library and the children’s museum to be constructed on the block. The matter will be up for vote in the November election.
“It’ll just be an empty lot for now,” Bogus said. “It is the location for the library, children’s museum, City Hall if that bond would pass.”
For the time being, Miller said he is looking forward to expanding the efficiency of his department’s operations.
“The (old) building served its purpose for many, many years,” Miller said. “It’s held a lot of history to the City of Columbus, a lot of people have passed through those doors both on the fire department side and the civic center side. It has to come down so we can progress and move forward with new, exciting things for (the) downtown.”
