Since the 1990s, the Democratic Republic of the Congo has been in a state of political upheaval and instability, resulting in the surge of refugees and homeless children.

Elise Musungay, who now resides in Columbus, was living in Goma, a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where she saw firsthand children sleeping in the streets and going to the landfill behind her home to scavenge for food.

“We had many kids come over there to look for food,” Musungay said. “They learned to sleep all over – in downtown, all places.”

Violence from the ongoing conflicts resulted in the deaths of many parents, with HIV-related illness also claiming a higher number of lives.

Musungay started building a rapport with the children and helping them in any way she could. Some accepted her help while others did not, she noted.

“I give him (a child) some food to eat. And the people say, ‘If you continue to take care of this kid without the authorization (from the) government, you can have a problem,’” Elise said. “That time I say ‘OK, what can I do?’”

Musungay finished her higher education and, in 2005, started an organization to help the homeless children. A few years later, she decided to do more.

“After five years, I get some papers (from the) government, I can open the school to take care for that kid. I begin to teach him ABC(s), how to count,” Musungay said.

Musungay was given land by a relative and got to work on building a simple structure to serve as a school. The walls were made of sheet metal, she said, but were eventually replaced with wood.

Steadily, her school grew to a large number of students.

“The orphan(s) in my school (were studying for) free … but if I have other people who (are) not orphan(s), they pay (a) little money,” she said.

In 2018, Musungay had to flee and came to the United States on asylum. She had a brother already living in the Columbus area and she reunited with him.

She arrived traumatized from her experiences and with no understanding of the English language; she is a French speaker. She is currently employed at a meat processing facility.

Not long after she came to Nebraska, the school she worked hard to establish burned down. Musungay said the fire happened in 2019.

Her organization is still helping kids in need and Musungay sends a portion of her paycheck for those efforts. Her contributions are the only source of funding for the school, with the organization mostly comprised of her family members. The hope is to use those funds to rebuild the school.

“I think now often, because I take (in) some orphans, I think if I don't (want) to build again that school I don't know how that kid's going to (be) tomorrow or right now,” Musungay said.

Her country is poor, Musungay said, but is rich in resources such as gold and minerals. She noted the appearance of the orphans, their bodies would be swollen from malnourishment.

“I can have some money, I eat, I stay in a good place, but I think, ‘That kid, what's going to happen for that kid?’” Musungay said.

When asked about why she does what she does, Musungay pointed to her faith.

“We are in the world, and the Bible (teaches) us love. We can't begin to talk love in demands only, we need something you're going to show,” Musungay said.

“I think one day when I die, God’s going to ask me, ‘I sent you in the world, what did you do?’ Because every (person has) a mission in the world. …I want to say, ‘I take care for the orphan(s) and … I take care for the handicap too.’”

Musungay will be sharing her story during a presentation being held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 16, at the First United Methodist Church Outreach Center, 3602 16th St. in Columbus. Desserts will be served afterward, at which time donations for Musungay's school will be accepted.

Musungay has been attending the First United Methodist Church since coming to Columbus. In Africa, she said, she attended church every Sunday.

Musungay noted that, upon arriving to the community, she prayed about which church she should join and her heart sent her to First United Methodist. One day, she came to the Sunday service all alone, not yet knowing any English.

She said she was able to follow along in her French Bible when passages were being read. However, she knew a few English words from her own schooling in Africa.

“I was (coming) here many time(s), I hear the pastor say, ‘… begin to love the neighbor and to share with a neighbor. If your neighbor (doesn’t) have something, you can help him,’” Musungay said. “I say, ‘That is a good thing.’”

She received help translating the church services and has been improving her English speaking skills.

Musungay said she has made friends through the church who are always willing to lend a hand, such as giving her a ride to her English classes when the weather is bad.

“Nebraska is good, the place is very quiet, and I have the security here. I feel good,” Musungay said. “And I have my second family, church; they treat me very good.”