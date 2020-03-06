Dems descend on Columbus for training

Statewide Democratic Party officials made a stop Thursday in Columbus in order to train people for possible delegate roles at the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.

The party held a Delegate 101 event at the Ramada Hotel and River’s Edge Convention Center to educate people on what it takes to be a delegate at the DNC, while also providing them with resources to become a more active member of the statewide party.

NDP Executive Director Jim Rogers said that the event allowed people to learn a little bit more about what they do, while also getting a first-hand glimpse of the delegate selection process.

“We’ve been doing training across the state on a two-front process,” Rogers said. “One (is) how the party operates and is governed in the state. Two, and this is the big draw for those that are attending, is 'what is the process for becoming a delegate to the national convention?' 'How is the process undertaken?' 'And what (is) the commitment for those looking to go to be a delegate and what that entails?'”

The process for allocating the delegates will be different for Democrats in 2020. In the last three presidential cycles, Nebraska has held a caucus, where members of the party would gather to choose their preference for the party’s nominee.