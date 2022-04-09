Denim Day, awareness in support of Center for Survivors

International Denim Day is exactly what it sounds like. Observers wear denim. For the Center for Survivors, though, it means much more.

The Center for Survivors is an organization in Columbus whose mission is to provide resources and support for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, and awareness and prevention for the same. This year, they are observing Denim Day on April 27, and ask others to join them.

Denim Day finds its roots in 1998, when a young woman was sexually assaulted by a driving instructor in Italy, who threatened to kill her if she told anyone. She went to her parents and the authorities.

The instructor was charged and arrested. He appealed, and the appeal went to the Italian Supreme Court, who overturned his arrest and charges. The chief justice of the Supreme Court said they overturned the ruling because her jeans were so tight she would have had to help remove them, which the court decided meant it was not an assault.

The perpetrator got away with no charges.

In retaliation, women in Italy wore jeans to work as a protest, which then came to the United States as a sign of solidarity. Since then, activists have used International Denim Day as a day of protest to bring awareness to sexual assault victims and the things they have had to endure through the years, including but not limited to these kinds of erroneous judicial decisions.

Denise Kollath, volunteer coordinator at the Center for Survivors, said Denim Day this year will have a little bit more to it than in the past. This year, the week of April 25-29, the center will be displaying decorated denim wear (jackets, jeans, shirts) downtown with flyers explaining the purpose, in addition to observing the day of protest as it was created. The actual Denim Day will be observed as usual, by wearing denim.

“Everywhere, it’s important to get out the message of sexual assault awareness. This is a way to make sure the community knows this does happen,” Kollath said.

In 2021, the Center for Survivors assisted 419 individuals affected by sexual and/or domestic violence and provided 59 adults and 13 children emergency shelter.

“It is important to raise awareness so our community knows sexual assault does happen here and the Center for Survivors is ready to assist those who have been affected by sexual assault and domestic violence,” Kollath said.

Traci Pilar, prevention and education coordinator for the center, said they try to raise awareness for not just those actively seeking help, but those who may not know they need to or even can seek help.

“We’re here to help, we’re here to listen,” Pilar said. “We’re here to help them 100% of the way, and we’re confidential. I think a lot of people don’t reach out because they don’t know we’re confidential.”

The center is accepting donations of decorated denim items and financial contributions for this week of awareness, and urge anyone with questions to call the center's non-emergency line at 402-564-2155.

