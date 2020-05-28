Dentists adjust to new normal, move forward amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ronkar said her practice had set hours each day for emergency visits: From 8 a.m. to noon, though whether staff would actually be there would depend upon need.

Starting May 4, dentists were able to begin seeing patients for preventive care such as regular cleanings, crowns, fillings and dentures. Ronkar noted that the practice has been experiencing a backlog with patients.

“We’ve had to reschedule so many (appointments) as well. We’ve definitely had a good flow of patients but unfortunately, we’re cut back because of the virus. We can’t see as many patients as we normally would in a given day,” Ronkar said.

As for the foreseeable future, Ronkar said Columbus area residents can feel at ease knowing that local dentists are doing what they can to keep everyone healthy.

“I think all of us collectively, at least around here, we have our patients’ best interests at heart. We’re doing everything we can to protect our patients, ourselves and our staff,” Ronkar said. “We’ve always been able to easily adapt to different situations and this is no different. Patients can feel safe coming to the office with all of the protocols in place.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

