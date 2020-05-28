Deputies have settled into new normal at courthouse

That lead to some disagreements and some upset visitors, but for the most part, most understood. It only took a little while for the rules to set in and the procedures to become the norm.

With cases still increasing in Platte County, those procedures will remain in place at least until the next county board meeting on June 9.

"We’re going to continue with the same limited access that we have now. Anybody can get into the courthouse. It’s suggested and recommended that they call the department they need to visit, and they will determine if they need to come in," Platte County Supervisors Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl said. "Can they do it by phone? Can they do it by email? If they need to come in then they make an appointment."

Wemhoff said he isn't aware of any major issues over the last two months since the guidelines went into effect. While it would seem that there are more deputies available during a lockdown, he said that hasn't necessarily been the case.

Road patrol has remained just as active, if not often more so, during the pandemic.