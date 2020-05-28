Deputies have settled into new normal at courthouse

Sheriff Ed Wemhoff and county deputies have settled into a new normal at the Platte County Courthouse over the past few months.
Where once they were mostly just checking arrivals through the metal detector and providing general security, deputies have become, in a way, the coordinators of every activity that goes on in the building.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of public life in March, visitors to the courthouse have only been allowed based on appointments with specific departments. Visitors arrive and state their business then wait as a deputy rings up the proper office.
Although other public restrictions are being relaxed starting next week, the Platte County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to continue the current set up.
It has been a process, but two months in, Wemhoff said the community at large has a better understanding of the requirements and are respecting the guidelines.
"Since the onset of this pandemic, Platte County officials have continually attempted to maintain services the best way we could for the citizens of Platte County," Wemhoff said. "The measures taken were an attempt to keep both county employees, as well as the public, safe and healthy. In the beginning, it was a little confusing for the public."
Early confusion had to do with spreading the word on the guidelines. Although the county board and sheriff's office reached out to The Telegram and other local media outlets, not everyone was up to date on what the requirements were to visit the courthouse.
That lead to some disagreements and some upset visitors, but for the most part, most understood. It only took a little while for the rules to set in and the procedures to become the norm.
With cases still increasing in Platte County, those procedures will remain in place at least until the next county board meeting on June 9.
"We’re going to continue with the same limited access that we have now. Anybody can get into the courthouse. It’s suggested and recommended that they call the department they need to visit, and they will determine if they need to come in," Platte County Supervisors Board Chairman Jerry Engdahl said. "Can they do it by phone? Can they do it by email? If they need to come in then they make an appointment."
Wemhoff said he isn't aware of any major issues over the last two months since the guidelines went into effect. While it would seem that there are more deputies available during a lockdown, he said that hasn't necessarily been the case.
Road patrol has remained just as active, if not often more so, during the pandemic.
"I anticipate as time goes on, and Directed Health Measures get lessened, the county board will begin to lift restrictions," Wemhoff said. "I foresee a weekly or bi-weekly evaluation of our current situation by the board. The Sheriff’s Office will do what we need to do to assist the county in helping with compliance within the courthouse, as we continue to serve the public the best way we can."
Public gathering restrictions of 10 will increase to 25 on Monday. That would seem to indicate perhaps a change on visiting rules to the courthouse but the board of supervisors wasn't yet comfortable with adjusting anything.
"Platte County is kind of one of the hot spots in the state. Sure, it will relax one day, but not now while we’re getting more cases," Engdahl said. "The consensus was, 'we’ll continue to do what we’re doing.'"
So, too, will Wemhoff and his deputies.
"As the sheriff, I will do what I can to work with the board to make the courthouse a safe place accessible to the public," Wemhoff said. "I can say that from what I have seen from elected officials here in Platte County, all are balancing their accessibility to the public while maintaining the safety and health of both the county employees and public.
"I look forward to putting this all behind us and moving forward, however, I anticipate we still have a little ways to go."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
