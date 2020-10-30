Diaper drive being held in November

Sarah’s daughter, Elisabeth, assisted with helping kick off the drive’s first year in 2019.

Elisabeth said she previously worked for a nonprofit where she saw the complications of parents not being able to afford diapers for infants and toddlers.

For example, Elisabeth said, parents may have to stretch out the use of their child’s diaper, meaning that the child stays in the diaper longer than needed. If a young child doesn’t have a diaper, he or she will not be allowed into day care or preschool, she noted, meaning that the parent has to stay home and that may cause problems at work.

Additionally, she noted possible medical issues of overusing diapers, such as infections.

“The problem is that people don’t realize how far it spirals out of control...” Elisabeth said. “Also, they may prioritize food over diapers often, you know, would you rather eat ... over supplying diapers.”

Elisabeth’s parents came up with the idea of a diaper drive and she assisted with helping get the word out.

“My dad, he really wanted to do something that was overlooked,” Elisabeth said. “Of course you can do a food drive, of course, you can do a coat drive … he just felt like there was such a need … for diapers.”