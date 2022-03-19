Dicke named Outstanding Senior Farmer

Dale Dicke, a 70-year-old first-generation farmer and owner/proprietor of Dicke Feedyards in Creston, recently received the Outstanding Senior Farmer Award from the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce. The award goes to a farmer the community feels performs exceptionally in their field.

Brad Christensen, chairman of the Agribusiness Committee for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce, said this selection and nomination are meaningful because it is peer-nominated.

“Candidates are nominated by their peers. That is what makes this recognition special. Most of our candidates don’t feel they are doing anything special or deserve the recognition, but to be nominated by your peers means something,” Christensen said.

Dale started the feedyard 46 years ago, around the time he got married. He started from scratch working off what he knew about cattle from the 25 head his father had on the family farm.

“When I moved here I just started with basically one pen of cattle, and then I just built a pen the next year and the next year and just kept adding on every year as I grew,” Dale said.

By here, Dale means the feedyard, almost a half-mile from the family farm he grew up on in Creston. When he moved up the road he decided to focus more specifically on cattle, and from there, his journey in raising all-natural beef began.

His son, Travis Dicke, said Dale has always been ahead of the game.

“Dad’s always been a forward thinker, and he’s always thought outside the box,” Travis said.

Travis has worked with his father at the feedyard ever since he was first able. As such, he has a serious respect for not just his father, but farmers as a whole.

“Honestly, in my opinion every farmer is deserving. Dad was just fortunate enough he was nominated and chosen this year,” Travis said.

Dale is happy to receive the award but upon hearing he won, thought, “I didn’t know I was that old.”

He attributes his success to the popularity of all-natural choice beef. He believes it’s important you know your food and its origins, and has said for years that’s what people want and will want in the future.

“I think people want to know where their food comes from, that’s a big deal, so there’s going to be a lot more communication between the producer and the consumer is what I think,” Dale said.

Dale started the all-natural part of his business around the time pesticides on crops became common. He began raising animals with zero additives, only basic immunity shots, as they are important for the animals’ health.

“When we first quit cultivating and we started spraying our crops, then I predicted that maybe 10% of our population would want to buy a product that would have a label of all-natural, and I was right because it turned in to a billion dollar industry for a lot of the major players,” Dale said.

Dale and Travis both emphasized they’re proud of their Beef Quality Assurance Certification, because the certification requires meticulous care of the animals and quality of the final product.

“It’s consumer confidence, quite honestly, to carry that label and that’s very important. That way consumers can be assured they’re eating a quality product,” Travis said.

Dale said they achieve this by keeping paperwork on their cattle from birth to sale, and that level of meticulous record-keeping can be attributed to it being a family business.

“This is a family operation. So everybody understands really easily what the other guy’s doing. I don’t think you could do that at a bigger operation, it’d be pretty tough,” Dale said.

Dale’s advice for newer businesspeople in the field is to find a specific product and make it their focus.

“My opinion is, for a young producer starting out, you need to be in a niche market, because you’ll get a better price for your product than just a regular commodity, a straight commodity. That’s what gives you the edge to get ahead,” Dale said.

For Dale, that product is his all-natural beef and, at one point, Omega-3 beef, which contained levels of the essential fatty acid comparable to those in salmon. While he doesn’t produce it anymore, it was a product he pioneered and had exclusivity on. He also attributed part of his health at his age to his regular consumption of Omega-3s and all-natural beef.

“The Omega people say it does slow aging, it does slow your aging down. Maybe I give that some credit.”

For now, he’s sticking to the all-natural market, providing the best product he can to the market that got him this far, and helped him achieve this award.

“Several years back we were the number one feedyard in the United States for 98.6% choice on all the cattle I bought. It’s a very high end product, 98.6% choice on thousands and thousands of cattle,” Dale said.

A ceremony honoring Dale and the other recipients will be held at 6 p.m. on March 22 at Ag Park, 822 15th St.

Jared Barton is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at jared.barton@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0