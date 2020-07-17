Differing development visions: City Council set to hear several perspectives

For the area in question, Osborn’s vision includes two buildings on his current lot similar to what he already has.

“That whole lot would kind of be developed with lighting and kind of an industrial setting with nice door fronts. And then on the other side totally up to whoever would purchase that, of course,” he said.

He said he wants to see something similar to what Kuhlman and Kratochvil have, a business that encourages foot traffic such as an insurance agency, hair salon or a restaurant.

“That would be great in case one of the potential owners of my properties wants a foot traffic business," Osborn said. "I think a lot of glass, a lot of stone, a lot of inviting awesome buildings that people are interested in.”

He also said personally he would like to see businesses there and, although putting in houses would bring people in, it wouldn't outweigh the number of the people visiting the area on business.

Osborn said he believes the area is zoned best at its current B-2 designation as the city has been investing in updates around town. Also, he said, that area was initially zoned as B-2 in the city's future land use map.