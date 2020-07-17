Differing development visions: City Council set to hear several perspectives

Local business owners are getting involved with the City of Columbus to push for their visions of a lot on the west side of town, and at the next City Council meeting, council members will have a say in the matter.
One couple, Matt and Katy Allsman, want to bring affordable housing to the area. They are closing on a lot in a few weeks which they said they hope to put the houses on.
But Adam Osborn and Taresa Kratochvil, whose businesses are near the lot, want to preserve the commercial district. Osborn said the affordable housing should go somewhere else.
Osborn's lot is across Howard Boulevard from the Allsmans' planned location for the houses. Kuhlman and Kratochvil, an accounting firm, is located on the same side as the Allsmans' planned location.
The Allsmans are wanting to change a plot of land from B-2 zoning, which is general commercial, to R-1, which is single-family residential. B-2 allows for residential but not single-family homes.
Osborn and the Allmans said they are invested in Columbus and the City needs affordable housing, but Osborn said he believes the area fits better for different purposes. For both Osborn and the Allsmans, the issue was brought before the Planning Commission Monday. The Commission recommended against rezoning the Allsmans' lot.
Preserving the commercial district
Osborn grew up in David City and moved to Columbus four years ago. He has been involved in the family business, Osborn Sales and Service, his whole life.
“My grandpa started it. My dad runs it,” Osborn said. “My brother and I both have an interest as well.”
In Columbus, Osborn and his father bought a lot at 3260 53rd Ave.
“For 33 years, we’ve been plumbing and heating and doing service work in this area. Ultimately we drove here every day for about 15 years from David City and I said we needed a hub, a spot here,” he said. “And I will be that person. So that’s when I planned on building my house and building my business.”
Osborn built the shop himself but has not been able to do a hard open yet.
“I’ve had so many irons in the fire at all times. I currently have two kids, 2- and 3-years-old. They’re 13 months apart,” Osborn said. “And with just developing a townhome that I just currently sold and now starting another residential home, that’s kind of my side job.”
He said his intentions are to have a party with all the customers, have a giveaway and familiarize themselves with the locals, but he doesn’t foresee any of the irons in the fire alleviating.
Osborn built the house he lives in, as well as other homes he sells. He also runs his business A.R.O. Construction out of his house, he said.
For the area in question, Osborn’s vision includes two buildings on his current lot similar to what he already has.
“That whole lot would kind of be developed with lighting and kind of an industrial setting with nice door fronts. And then on the other side totally up to whoever would purchase that, of course,” he said.
He said he wants to see something similar to what Kuhlman and Kratochvil have, a business that encourages foot traffic such as an insurance agency, hair salon or a restaurant.
“That would be great in case one of the potential owners of my properties wants a foot traffic business," Osborn said. "I think a lot of glass, a lot of stone, a lot of inviting awesome buildings that people are interested in.”
He also said personally he would like to see businesses there and, although putting in houses would bring people in, it wouldn't outweigh the number of the people visiting the area on business.
Osborn said he believes the area is zoned best at its current B-2 designation as the city has been investing in updates around town. Also, he said, that area was initially zoned as B-2 in the city's future land use map.
“Columbus is just bleeding for some low-income housing, I just don’t that think that’s the correct area for it. I have plans for the future to do things on my lot,” he said. “It also needs something like this that I’m explaining, more things for kids to do, a restaurant, or something of that nature on this side of town.”
Adding affordable housing
Matt and Katy Allsman started flipping properties around five years ago after Matt’s dad died; they used the inheritance for down payments on the first couple of homes. Since then, they have flipped properties like the tattoo shop they own, which was previously a flower shop.
“She became a real estate agent while we were doing that,” Matt said. “And then we bought a couple properties in Shelby that were really kind of distraught and brought them back to life too. I don’t know, we just kinda fell into it really.”
Matt’s parents moved to Columbus when he was 2, and Katy is a Columbus native.
It can be a challenge, he said, especially with this project where they are trying to move four houses.
“My wife was always very, very interested in flipping houses. When I was a kid my dad bought a house and we flipped it while we lived in it, so that was where my experience doing it came from,” Matt said.
Monday was their first Planning Commission meeting, and he said they didn’t expect that level of opposition so he didn't present the counter-argument he has since developed.
“What we came down with was ‘that wasn’t my vision of what that space would look like’, basically," he said.
He said if someone is going to build commercially right now they’re likely to do it by Menards or by Lost Creek Parkway.
“On that side of town things have been dead and nothing’s gone there and nothing’s been going there,” Matt said.
Katy, a real estate agent, said there are many new house subdivisions going up, which is good, but first time homebuyers and young families may only be able to afford homes in the $135-165,000 price range. New homes in Columbus often cost more than that.
“I have myself a handful of clients that I’ve been working with for months because the minute we see a house in that lower price bracket it’s got six offers on it and it’s sold in a day. It’s a huge need,” Katy said.
She noted that the lot has just been sitting and they want to put a populous over there to give those businesses more people.
There is R-1 in the area, including Westbrook Apartments, Katy added, so people would have neighbors.
“There are lots of people in our community who want to see good go back into our community, like my husband and I, and I think continuing to populate all of our areas is the best way to do that,” Katy said.
They are closing on the lot in the next couple weeks, they said, and there are a lot of different options. For example, they could just put up apartment complexes.
“There’s nothing they can say because it is already zoned that direction but that’s not giving anyone the pride of owning their own home. That’s not helping a single mom provide a house for her kids,” Katy said.
The next step
If the Columbus City Council votes in favor of the Planning Commission's recommendation, the Allmans' lot will remain zoned as B-2. The commission also recommended the City Council to approve the moving of the houses if the Council decides to approve the rezoning.
Both Osborn and the Allsmans said they plan to be there.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at caolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net
