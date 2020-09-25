Discoverer Dash barrels on

Community members and Discoverers of all ages are encouraged to take part in this year’s masked, socially-distanced Columbus Public Schools (CPS) Discoverer Dash Friday evening at Memorial Stadium.
Friday’s will be the fourth annual Discoverer Dash – a 400-meter dash around the race track at Pawnee Park Memorial Stadium, 665 Stadium Road.
Runners will race in four waves, split up by age, with participants ranging from 3- to 14-years-old.
Members of the youngest age group – kids between the ages of 3 and 5 – can be accompanied down the track. Registration at the event opens at 5 p.m. and the races will take place between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m.
CPS Foundation and Marketing Director Nicole Anderson said there were approximately 125 participants in last year’s race. As of noon on Thursday, Anderson said there were 114 people registered for Friday’s event.
Anderson said it was important to CPS that the event still take place this year, but it will look a little different due to COVID-19.
CPS Alumni Association Member and CPS Foundation Board Member Morgan Kapels said those who plan to attend Friday’s 7 p.m. football game will need to wait outside the stadium while the Discoverer Dash is underway.
“In previous years, we’ve encouraged students and parents to stay after the run and watch the game and cheer on the Discoverers,” Kapels said.
In lieu of that, Kapels said, participants will receive an activity pass good for one free admission to a CPS football, volleyball or basketball event this year or next year. The activity pass will be one of the items offered in the goodie bags that participants will receive.
To ensure social distancing, the number of spectators will be limited to two relatives from each family, in addition to the family member participating in the race. Anderson said they will be watching out for physical distancing at the staging areas for the race and people will also be required to wear masks.
“Runners do not have to wear a mask while they’re running. When they go up to the starting line they’ll hand their masks to their parent or guardian, whoever is there, do the run and at the end they’ll get the mask back,” Anderson said.
Although the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Safety has moved all Nebraska counties into Phase 4 of reopening during COVID-19, CPS has stuck with its Phase 3 plans and precautions.
“It’s working for us, we’ve been able to keep things going in our school district, keep the kids in the classrooms. We’re not going to mess with what’s working right now,” Anderson said.
But, Anderson said all community members are welcome to participate in the event, despite the COVID-19 restrictions. In fact, she said, some participating kids are from the parochial schools in Columbus.
“Columbus Public Schools really takes the stance that everyone in the community is a Discoverer. They may not attend our school, maybe they attended a different school, but when we look at the community as a whole, we’re all Discoverers,” Anderson said.
The event is a small fundraiser – there is a $12 entry fee for the race – but Kapels said the Discoverer Dash is primarily an opportunity to build community. Kapels said the event was started by a previous CPS foundation director to get past, present and future Discoverer alumni involved.
“We want to engage students early on in their Columbus Public careers so that they continue to return to the games, support their classmates and get involved within the school system,” Kapels said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
