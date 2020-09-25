Discoverer Dash barrels on

In lieu of that, Kapels said, participants will receive an activity pass good for one free admission to a CPS football, volleyball or basketball event this year or next year. The activity pass will be one of the items offered in the goodie bags that participants will receive.

To ensure social distancing, the number of spectators will be limited to two relatives from each family, in addition to the family member participating in the race. Anderson said they will be watching out for physical distancing at the staging areas for the race and people will also be required to wear masks.

“Runners do not have to wear a mask while they’re running. When they go up to the starting line they’ll hand their masks to their parent or guardian, whoever is there, do the run and at the end they’ll get the mask back,” Anderson said.

Although the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Safety has moved all Nebraska counties into Phase 4 of reopening during COVID-19, CPS has stuck with its Phase 3 plans and precautions.

“It’s working for us, we’ve been able to keep things going in our school district, keep the kids in the classrooms. We’re not going to mess with what’s working right now,” Anderson said.