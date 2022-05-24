Discoverers sail away: CHS holds graduation ceremony

Members of the Columbus High School class of 2022 closed out the latest chapter in their lives with the school’s commencement held May 22.

Class President Joselyn Olson gave the welcoming address, during which she thanked all those who helped their graduates get to where they are.

“Today is a very special day. Today marks a new beginning for all of us whether you're going into college, straight into the workforce or into the military, we will all have our own important roles to play,” Olson said. “You can choose what opportunities you want to seize and how you want to live your life. As we all go our own ways, I hope that you all choose to do the right thing – continue to better the world, spread kindness and remember those who have helped you along the way.”

Amy Hernandez Lozano, of the class of 2022, gave the student address. She noted the challenges the class has faced the past four years and how they’ve overcame those struggles. Their time at CHS has flown by, Lozeno said, but it’s important not to forget the memories and relationships they’ve formed.

“Cherish all the hard work put into projects, plays, musicals, concerts, sporting events and many others. Take pride in every single accomplishment yes this may be the last time we see some other fellow classmates, however, it’s an endless amount of opportunities the way I see it,” Lozano said. “C.S. Lewis stated, ‘There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.'”

Fellow graduating classmate Briana Marquez mentioned the struggles of learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic during her address. With things heading back to normal, she added, members of the class of 2022 are grateful to be able to sitting side by side and celebrating graduating together.

“We are resilient bunch and I can't wait to see each of you do extraordinary things,” Marquez said.

Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz provided his remarks with CHS Principal Dave Hiebner presenting the class of 2022 and Columbus Public Schools Board President Doug Molczyk awarding the diplomas.

The CHS Band, directed by Jeff Peabody, performed “Star Spangled Banner” while the New World Singers, under the direction of Jacob Ritter, sang “You Do Not Walk Alone.”

