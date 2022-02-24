Discoverers to perform at HWAA competition this weekend

Members of the Columbus Indoor Guard and Percussion will be back in action this weekend during the Heartland Winter Arts Association competition.

Being held at Columbus High School on Saturday, the performances start at 1:30 p.m. with the awards announcement scheduled for 4 p.m. The cost is $8 for adults and $5 for students. No activity passes will be accepted because the Heartland Winter Arts Association is in charge of the event.

Columbus High School Band Director Jeff Peabody said the association is a circuit formed mostly of metro schools, like Omaha. The Discoverers have been a part of this circuit for about 11 years.

Competitions are held throughout January, February and March.

“There's only one per week and so this weekend it's in Columbus,” Peabody said, noting the event has been held at CHS about four times. “It's really the only time that you see these circuits come out of the metro area. Otherwise, they're always in Omaha area schools.”

The following schools will participate: Bellevue West Color Guard (novice, junior varsity and varsity), Omaha-Burke Color Guard, Fremont Color Guard, Bellevue East Color Guard (junior varsity and varsity), Norris Color Guard, Millard West Color Guard (junior varsity and varsity), Gretna Color Guard, Sioux Falls-Lincoln Color Guard, Lewis Central Percussion, Columbus Percussion, Railmen Independent Percussion and Bellevue East Winds.

This will be the first in-person competition since 2020. Last year a virtual event took place but not a real competition.

“Two years ago (was) last time we hosted, we actually got first and then that was also the last competition,” Peabody said. “Everything after that got canceled. We've been holding the championship banner for quite a long time now.”

In the 11 years CHS has been a part of the circuit, they have been named Heartland Winter Arts Association champs five times, Peabody added.

The Columbus community greatly supports the CHS band programs, he said.

“Whether it's attending the marching festival in the stadium that we host in October or the downtown parade that we do at the end of November or coming out here to support our concerts or our competitions, we typically enjoy a tremendous amount of community support,” Peabody noted.

The band students have been working hard for the competition. Peabody said the kids had a short break after marching band ended and began practicing after Thanksgiving.

“They have after school practices every day, we have a few morning practices because we have to use the gym for our some of our rehearsals and so we have to go when there's not basketball practice,” he said.

“They invest a lot of time and effort into the show -- it's more than just standing in the middle of the floor and playing cadences, which we like to do that too, but it's a full-fledged show. It's got a theme, it has backdrops, it has 18 kids that are all involved in trying to make this as wonderful as it can be.”

No matter how the Discoverers do Saturday, Peabody said they are most looking forward to performing in front of a big, live crowd again.

“That's been the biggest thing we've missed over the last year-and-a-half,” Peabody said. “It's fun to perform and to know that you did well. But, it's a whole other level to have people that come out and watch and that share their appreciation and their love for you and it just makes it all so much more fun and exciting. Our biggest hope this weekend is a big crowd and lots of support.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.