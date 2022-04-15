Dispatch! - April 10-16 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

In 1981, Patricia Anderson of Contra Costa, California began National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week as a way to honor dispatch workers, according to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

In 1994, former President Bill Clinton signed it into law, declaring the second week of April a week to honor and appreciate dispatch workers across the country.

Locally, the Columbus-Platte County Joint Communications Center provides emergency dispatch services for the area. Communications Director Rachel Pensick said dispatchers do more than most people realize.

“I think a lot of people go into this thinking it’s a clerical thing. We are far from clerical, you have to have a thick skin, you know? We’re dealing with things the average person won’t ever hear,” Pensick said.

Dispatchers, along with answering the phone, radio and in-person calls, have to know how to operate technical systems, search for information, keep track of several channels of communication with several people on each channel and provide relevant details in a timely and calm manner.

“You have to be a multitasker. It’s not just answering the phone and talking to people, there’s a lot of multitasking in high-stress situations,” Pensick said.

Samantha Higgins, a dispatcher, said the job can be high-stress, with multiple calls going on at once, many of them being time-sensitive.

“All of your calls go through one dispatch so you could have several high-stress calls, when stuff happens all at once. You have to deal with multiple agencies as well,” Higgins said.

Another stressor can be the level of uncertainty some days, Pensick added.

“We have a great communication relationship with those in the field but sometimes we don’t know the outcome, and that can be hard,” Pensick said. “They’ll send out a call and then it’s a waiting game. I know I have sent out calls and never heard back.”

While the job can be stressful, it is rewarding.

Pensick said they will get calls from some people on a fairly regular basis, while some will only call once in their lives. For dispatchers, getting those people the information or help they need is why they do what they do.

“It might be routine for us, but it’s a very big thing for them. Maybe there was a theft, something was damaged or a family member collapsed. I guess it’s knowing that we’re there in their time of need,” Pensick said.

Crystal Stuthman, another dispatcher, agreed that being there for people who need help was the most satisfying part of their work.

“It’s just knowing that you were able to get someone help when they truly needed help,” Stuthman said.

