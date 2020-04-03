District leaders bummed: Students not returning to class this school year

Students in Columbus-area schools will not be returning to their classrooms this year.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Wednesday that he would be closing school across the state until May 31 due to the ever-expanding COVID-19 outbreak, effectively ending the in-person portion of the year and putting prom and graduation ceremonies for seniors in significant peril. Columbus Public Schools, Lakeview Community Schools and Scotus Central Catholic High School all previously agreed, under suggested order from the East-Central District Health Department, to close until April 30. That order has since been superseded by Ricketts’ Direct Health Measure (DHM).
A press conference is slated for 9:30 a.m. today for further updates on the situation in Columbus (The Telegram will also be doing a livestream of the press conference on its Facebook page).
In a statement, CPS Superintendent Troy Loeffelholz talked about his disappointment with how the school year came to an end. He had hoped for a chance to send off the class of 2020 in style, but with the DHM, it’s unlikely that he will ever get the opportunity to do so.
“We’re disappointed that we don’t get to finish the school year,” Loeffelholz said. “We were holding on to that last bit of hope, we didn’t want to give up hope for our kids to return to the classroom, and we didn’t want to give up the hope for our seniors, with their senior year and the spring activities.”
Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said that he felt for the many seniors who will now have to spend the rest of the school year working from home. Due to social distancing measures, they won’t have the opportunity to participate in dances, banquets and other social activities. Plas said he understands the reason, but didn't hide his disappointment in not getting the opportunity to send the seniors off in the right way.
“(They) will not be able to have that fourth quarter and all the events that take place, with the concerts and the banquets and the recognitions that they so greatly deserve,” Plas said.
Extracurricular activities have also been postponed through May 31, meaning the end to the spring sports season. For all of the hard work that has been put in by athletes and other students for activities throughout the school, Plas said that he was devastated by the fact that they wouldn’t have the chance to finish the season and school year.
“Our hearts go out to all of our kids who were preparing for a spring activity or a spring sport,” Plas said. “Many of those kids have been training for nine straight months to get to this point where they can have three months of their spring season, and (to) have that taken away, it’s heart-wrenching.”
Loeffelholz agreed, saying that it was “devastating” to see much of the spring canceled due to the virus. Both CPS and Lakeview will continue with their distance learning protocols for the time being, as Loeffelholz said that students should strive to finish on a high note.
“It takes time, it takes work to put those together for kids,” Loeffelholz said. “For kids, doing the work and what’s expected of them is a little bit difficult. It’s a challenge. We’re flying the airplane as we build it, trying to do distance learning as best we can and we’ll get better at it.”
Scotus Central Catholic President Jeff Ohnoutka said he would answer questions and share his thoughts at Friday's community press conference.
School officials are hoping that a time will come to honor the class of 2020 and that it will be safe to celebrate the accomplishments of the class. But with COVID-19 expanding in Nebraska with no end in sight, and no reprieve coming soon, no one knows when it will be. Each of the three Columbus-area schools are looking to do something to honor their seniors, knowing that when the time is right and things return to normal, students will receive the honors they deserve.
“We’re holding out hope that we can send the class of 2020 with some of the events that are traditions, like prom and graduation,” Plas said. “We’re going to work with the students on figuring out what that looks like, (but) no decisions have been made. We definitely want to hold them if we can and if our health department will allow us.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.