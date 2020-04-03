District leaders bummed: Students not returning to class this school year

Lakeview Superintendent Aaron Plas said that he felt for the many seniors who will now have to spend the rest of the school year working from home. Due to social distancing measures, they won’t have the opportunity to participate in dances, banquets and other social activities. Plas said he understands the reason, but didn't hide his disappointment in not getting the opportunity to send the seniors off in the right way.

“(They) will not be able to have that fourth quarter and all the events that take place, with the concerts and the banquets and the recognitions that they so greatly deserve,” Plas said.

Extracurricular activities have also been postponed through May 31, meaning the end to the spring sports season. For all of the hard work that has been put in by athletes and other students for activities throughout the school, Plas said that he was devastated by the fact that they wouldn’t have the chance to finish the season and school year.

“Our hearts go out to all of our kids who were preparing for a spring activity or a spring sport,” Plas said. “Many of those kids have been training for nine straight months to get to this point where they can have three months of their spring season, and (to) have that taken away, it’s heart-wrenching.”