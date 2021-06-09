Ditch near Greenwood Cemetery nears completion

After nearly two years, the ditch near Greenwood Cemetery has been cleaned out but more work will have to be completed this fall.

Farmer John Harms, whose family owns land near the ditch, said he’s glad the project is almost done.

“The ditch is opened up currently to where water can flow to the ditch,” Harms said.

Still, Harms said, during Tuesday’s Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting, an area near the bridge - where the ditch empties into the creek - needs to be cleaned out. Half of the creek channel underneath the bridge has been silted since the 2019 flood, he added.

The ditch, which is about a half-mile long, runs alongside Central Highway near Platte Center. The ditch had become a drainage issue as the flood piled up silt and gravel.

Platte County Highway Department Administrative Assistant Jane Cromwell said crews will have to come back in the fall to complete that part of the ditch cleaning project, citing the water level needs to be lower for it to be finished.

But, she added that aspect of the project wasn’t particularly part of the ditch cleaning bid.