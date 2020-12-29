Ditching the tree: Residents can recycle popular Christmas staple

With 2021 on the horizon, residents can now drop off real Christmas trees at Ag Park to be reused and recycled.
Columbus Public Property Director Doug Moore said the City has been doing the real Christmas tree recycling for as long as he can remember.
"I've worked here for 40 years and we've always done it," Moore said.
Moore said only real trees are accepted for the recycling pile.
"We don't take wreathes or anything like that because they have wires and things like that in them," Moore said.
Flocked trees that have been dusted with artificial snow are not accepted by the city either, Moore said.
People should divest their trees of all ornaments, lights, garlands and other accouterments before leaving them at Ag Park, 822 15th St. in Columbus. Tinsel should also be removed.
"There will be trash cans out there," Moore said. "We have a great big sign out there that says 'Christmas trees'."
Keep Columbus Beautiful Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera said the tree pile is usually hard to miss.
"The City will start a pile and it'll just kind of go from there," Oceguera said.
The trees are used in several different ways, Moore noted.
"Right away the archers use them," Moore said.
He said the Platte Valley Archers have used them as cover during their shoot, which he said usually takes place near the end of January.
"That's why we take them to Ag Park, so that they can use them the scenery for their archery shoot," Moore said.
Oceguera said the city also uses the trees for woodchips.
"We don't use them around playgrounds because they have the needles in them, so we use them as mulch around trees," Moore said.
Moore added that it's important to get rid of any decorations on the trees because they may need to be put through a woodchipper.
Flocked trees are prohibited for the same reason.
"We can't put those through woodchippers," Moore said.
The flocked trees also can't be used as a habitat in a pond or lake, which is another way the trees get used. Moore said several people come out each year and haul away some of the trees.
"Some of them are just taken whole and thrown in a couple of ponds for wildlife habitat for fish and whatnot," Oceguera said.
Moore said people who want to take trees for habitat are welcome to do so and don't need to reach out to the city beforehand.
Moore said the last day the city will accept trees is Jan. 18. Until then, it's as simple as driving up, unloading and driving away.
"It's a great way to get rid of your tree, because what else are you honestly going to do with it? At least this way it gets reused," Oceguera said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.