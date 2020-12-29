Ditching the tree: Residents can recycle popular Christmas staple

Flocked trees are prohibited for the same reason.

"We can't put those through woodchippers," Moore said.

The flocked trees also can't be used as a habitat in a pond or lake, which is another way the trees get used. Moore said several people come out each year and haul away some of the trees.

"Some of them are just taken whole and thrown in a couple of ponds for wildlife habitat for fish and whatnot," Oceguera said.

Moore said people who want to take trees for habitat are welcome to do so and don't need to reach out to the city beforehand.

Moore said the last day the city will accept trees is Jan. 18. Until then, it's as simple as driving up, unloading and driving away.

"It's a great way to get rid of your tree, because what else are you honestly going to do with it? At least this way it gets reused," Oceguera said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

