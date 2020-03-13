Doctors brace for virus: Area professionals urge quarantine

Although the virus can’t be stopped in its tracks, it can be slowed. “Flattening the curve” refers to slowing the infection rate, leaving health care systems in a better position to treat people.

“If we do this right, we can help try to control the impact, ‘flatten the curve,’ because there’s a finite number of resources to manage all of these people,” said Dr. Daniel Rosenquist, another family medicine specialist at Columbus Family Practice, of efforts to make sure health care providers can deal with the COVID-19 virus when it gets to Platte County.

The most effective way to go about “flattening the curve” is simple: Self-quarantine. Quarantines aim to restrict the movement of people who may have been exposed to the contagious disease but haven’t tested positive. The CDC recommends 14 days to see whether flu-like symptoms develop. The 14-day incubation period is based on what researchers know about the incubation period of MERS, which is in the same family as the novel coronavirus.

“The virus can be spread before people know they have it. That’s the dangerous part about viruses like this,” Lemke said.

Kapels and Rosenquist shared similar perspectives, noting people who think they may have been exposed need to stay away from others and make smart choices about how to proceed.