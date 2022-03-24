Dodge County Sheriff's Office searching for man

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about a former North Bend Central elementary instructor to contact the office or their local law enforcement agency.

On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said it is seeking Craig A. Schmeckpeper, a 50-year-old, white male from North Bend on a warrant for Child Abuse Not Resulting in Serious Injury (simple assault).

Schmeckpeper, a former elementary physical education instructor, has been charged with child abuse after an alleged incident at the elementary school in February.

On Feb. 17, Schmeckpeper, according to the Dodge County Attorney’s Office, allegedly grabbed a North Bend elementary student out of line during physical education, pinned the child’s arms behind his back, and told the rest of the students in attendance “Free hits as you go by” and “Free punches.”

Five students “lightly” hit the child in the stomach and the child also reported pain from Schmeckpeper while his arms were pinned.

Deputies interviewed two witnesses that were present during the event, and who corroborated the story.

Investigators for Dodge County also gathered security camera footage, which allegedly captures the incident, along with documents conducted by North Bend Central for an internal investigation into the incident.

Schmeckpeper faces one count of a child abuse, a Class IIIA felony.

The affidavit by the Dodge County Attorney's Office states that Schmeckpeper “knowingly and intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangers his or her life or physical or mental health.”

Deputies received an arrest warrant for Schmeckpeper, following the investigation, on March 22.

North Bend Central Public Schools did not comment on the situation, but did say Schmeckpeper officially resigned from the school during the last school board meeting, which took place March 21.

As of March 24, Schmeckpeper was not in custody, and the sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information on Schmeckpeper's location to call 402-722-2700.

